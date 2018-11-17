Saturday, November 17, 2018

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 14, 2018

NOAA Supports Veterans, Community-Based Restoration Grants, and More


NOAA Fish News
November 14, 2018
Note from the Editor: Our thoughts are with the people and communities affected by the wildfires in California. A heart-felt thank you to all responders, including our veterans, who have been lending their assistance to fight fires and come to the aid of so many in need.

HIGHLIGHTS


Veteran Corps by the numbers
Veterans' Day 2018
NOAA Fisheries supports our veterans and thanks them for their service and continued contributions to our communities and our planet.

Veteran Corps by the numbers 2
NOAA Veterans Corps: Success By the NumbersLearn how the NOAA Veterans Corps provides opportunities for veterans to build their skills while they help conserve endangered salmon and steelhead in California. Thank you veterans for your service to the nation, and for your dedicated work restoring important habitat for endangered salmon and steelhead.

White Abalone SAFE
Mission Abalone: Veterans Help Restore White AbaloneWhile NOAA’s California Veterans Corps members are typically deployed to local streams to help restore and monitor endangered and threatened salmon and steelhead, lately they’ve taken on another mission—restoring endangered white abalone. Veterans Corps members are supporting NOAA’s work on a pilot effort building short-term abalone fixed enclosures.

GulfCorps
Innovative GulfCorps Program Kicks Off Year TwoNOAA and partners hosted orientations for nearly 100 new GulfCorps members—veterans and underserved youth who will receive hands-on job training and employment in habitat restoration in the Gulf of Mexico. Now in its second year, the program is doubling the number of crews that will work on restoration projects across the five Gulf states.

Coral Reef Conservation Program Strategic Plan
NOAA's Vision for Resilient Coral Reef EcosystemsNOAA has released a new Coral Reef Conservation Program Strategic Plan (pdf, 7.31 MB), which will guide the program’s future coral research, conservation, and restoration efforts from 2018 to 2040. The strategic plan outlines strategies to address the three main threats to coral reefs—climate change, fishing impacts, and pollution—and it adds restoration as a new focus.

Pacific Marine Expo NOAA booth
Visit NOAA at the Pacific Marine Expo in SeattleEach year, several NOAA line offices serving our seafood harvesting industry join together to provide a one-NOAA, one-stop shop at the Pacific Marine Expo (booth #915). Joined by our colleagues from Weather, Charting and Enforcement, staff from NOAA Fisheries Alaska and West Coast Regions and Science Centers will be on hand November 18–20 to answer questions and provide programmatic updates. We hope to see you there!

West Coast


Deep Sea Coral in West Coast Sanctuaries
Deep-Sea Habitats in West Coast SanctuariesDeep-sea habitats in the National Marine Sanctuaries off the West Coast are home to vibrant deep-sea coral and sponge communities. Visit this Story Map to learn more about the locations and unique ecology of deep-sea corals.

Pacific Islands


Marine Debris team
Marine Debris Team Does the Heavy LiftingNOAA’s Marine Debris Team removed more than 160,000 pounds of lost or abandoned fishing nets and plastics from the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, an ecologically and culturally significant area that is part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

Southeast


Cobia illustration DP
Atlantic Cobia Management – Open for CommentBy December 10, please submit your comments on a proposed amendment and rule for Atlantic group cobia. Because the majority of Atlantic cobia landings are in state waters, Amendment 31 to the Coastal Migratory Pelagics Fishery Management Plan would remove Atlantic cobia from federal fisheries management and place it under the purview of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

Atlantic sturgeon
Help NOAA Help Sturgeon by Reporting SightingsReporting encounters with endangered Atlantic sturgeon, alive or dead, provides valuable information to NOAA scientists anxious to learn more about where sturgeon live, their daily movements, and threats they face. Photos and information about where you saw the fish, its size, and its condition are all helpful.

Greater Atlantic


Black Sea Bass illustration
Summer Flounder, Scup, Black Sea Bass Fisheries – Open for Public CommentBy November 30, please submit your comments on proposed 2019 specifications for the summer flounder and black sea bass fisheries. NOAA Fisheries would maintain previously established specifications for the scup fishery.

Connecticut marsh
Connecticut Hazardous Waste Site Restoration Plan – Open for Public CommentBy December 11, please submit your comments on the draft restoration plan and environmental assessment for two hazardous waste sites in Connecticut. NOAA and co-trustees are coordinating the restoration actions for the two sites to propose a suite of salt marsh restoration projects at the Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge.

Atlantic herring illustration
New England Industry-Funded Monitoring – Open for Public CommentBy December 24, please submit your comments on NOAA Fisheries’ proposal to standardize the development and administration of future industry-funded monitoring programs for New England Fishery Management Council fishery management plans and to establish industry-funded monitoring in the Atlantic herring fishery.

Right whale and calf
Adult Female Right Whales Key to RecoveryIn a recent study, NOAA Fisheries researchers and colleagues concluded that preserving the lives of adult female North Atlantic right whales is by far the most effective way to promote right whale population growth and recovery. Entanglement in fishing gear and collisions with ships are hindering North Atlantic right whale population recovery.

Volunteer pilots
Volunteer Pilots Fly Rescued Sea Turtles SouthEvery winter, sea turtles stunned by cold temperatures strand on Massachusetts beaches. Stranding network responders triage the rescued sea turtles and then treat them for hypothermia and injuries. This month, volunteer pilots flew the first recovered sea turtles south to North Carolina for their release into warmer waters.

Chesapeake Bay buoy
High Rainfall, Lower Salinity in the Chesapeake BayThe Chesapeake Bay watershed experienced higher-than-average rainfall in 2018, leading to record amounts of water flowing into the bay. Scientists are working to understand the impacts of this increased rainfall—and subsequent decreased salinity—on the bay’s living resources.

Phytoplankton microscope
New Project to Focus on Ocean PhytoplanktonNOAA Fisheries scientists and their colleagues are working to determine how microscopic algae, also known as phytoplankton, absorb and scatter light, and how the colors of the phytoplankton can be better identified and measured by satellite sensors. This will help improve the quality of data collected by satellites more than 500 miles above the ocean surface.

Northeast Fisheries Science Highlights NewsletterThe Northeast Fisheries Science Center has launched a new electronic newsletter, Science Highlights, for regional NOAA Fisheries science news. View the latest issue online, or subscribe directly here.

Events


November 15
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshop in Kenner, Louisiana.
November 15
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
November 15–16
United States–Japan Natural Resources Panel on Aquaculture Scientific Symposium in Mystic, Connecticut.
November 15–December 13
Four information sessions on the South Atlantic for-hire electronic reporting programin Florida and North Carolina, and via webinar.
November 18–20
Visit NOAA (booth #915) at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle.
November 19–December 18Four information webinars on federal for-hire electronic reporting in the South Atlantic, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
December 3–7
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
December 3–11
North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Anchorage.
December 3 and 13
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in North Carolina and New York.
December 4–6
New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Newport, Rhode Island.
December 10–13
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Annapolis, Maryland.
December 12
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Largo, Florida.

Announcements


November 30
Online application period closes for NOAA’s Teacher at Sea Program.
December 1
Nominations due for membership on the Marine Protected Areas Federal Advisory Committee.
December 1
Applications due for participation in the 2019 Atlantic shark research fishery.
December 14
Nominations due for the 30thAnnual National Wetlands Awards.

