NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 14, 2018

Note from the Editor: Our thoughts are with the people and communities affected by the wildfires in California. A heart-felt thank you to all responders, including our veterans, who have been lending their assistance to fight fires and come to the aid of so many in need.
HIGHLIGHTS
Veterans' Day 2018
NOAA Fisheries supports our veterans and thanks them for their service and continued contributions to our communities and our planet.
NOAA Veterans Corps: Success By the Numbers
Learn how the NOAA Veterans Corps provides opportunities for veterans to build their skills while they help conserve endangered salmon and steelhead in California. Thank you veterans for your service to the nation, and for your dedicated work restoring important habitat for endangered salmon and steelhead.
Innovative GulfCorps Program Kicks Off Year Two
NOAA and partners hosted orientations for nearly 100 new GulfCorps members—veterans and underserved youth who will receive hands-on job training and employment in habitat restoration in the Gulf of Mexico. Now in its second year, the program is doubling the number of crews that will work on restoration projects across the five Gulf states.
Visit NOAA at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle
Each year, several NOAA line offices serving our seafood harvesting industry join together to provide a one-NOAA, one-stop shop at the Pacific Marine Expo (booth #915
). Joined by our colleagues from Weather, Charting and Enforcement, staff from NOAA Fisheries Alaska and West Coast Regions and Science Centers will be on hand November 18–20
to answer questions and provide programmatic updates. We hope to see you there!
West Coast
Deep-Sea Habitats in West Coast Sanctuaries
Deep-sea habitats in the National Marine Sanctuaries off the West Coast are home to vibrant deep-sea coral and sponge communities. Visit this Story Map to learn more about the locations and unique ecology of deep-sea corals.
Pacific Islands
Marine Debris Team Does the Heavy Lifting
NOAA’s Marine Debris Team removed more than 160,000 pounds of lost or abandoned fishing nets and plastics from the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, an ecologically and culturally significant area that is part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.
Southeast
Atlantic Cobia Management – Open for Comment
By December 10
, please submit your comments on a proposed amendment and rule for Atlantic group cobia. Because the majority of Atlantic cobia landings are in state waters, Amendment 31 to the Coastal Migratory Pelagics Fishery Management Plan would remove Atlantic cobia from federal fisheries management and place it under the purview of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
Help NOAA Help Sturgeon by Reporting Sightings
Reporting encounters with endangered Atlantic sturgeon, alive or dead, provides valuable information to NOAA scientists anxious to learn more about where sturgeon live, their daily movements, and threats they face. Photos and information about where you saw the fish, its size, and its condition are all helpful.
Greater Atlantic
Connecticut Hazardous Waste Site Restoration Plan – Open for Public Comment
By December 11
, please submit your comments on the draft restoration plan and environmental assessment for two hazardous waste sites in Connecticut. NOAA and co-trustees are coordinating the restoration actions for the two sites to propose a suite of salt marsh restoration projects at the Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge.
New England Industry-Funded Monitoring – Open for Public Comment
By December 24
, please submit your comments on NOAA Fisheries’ proposal to standardize the development and administration of future industry-funded monitoring programs for New England Fishery Management Council fishery management plans and to establish industry-funded monitoring in the Atlantic herring fishery.
Adult Female Right Whales Key to Recovery
In a recent study, NOAA Fisheries researchers and colleagues concluded that preserving the lives of adult female North Atlantic right whales is by far the most effective way to promote right whale population growth and recovery. Entanglement in fishing gear and collisions with ships are hindering North Atlantic right whale population recovery.
Volunteer Pilots Fly Rescued Sea Turtles South
Every winter, sea turtles stunned by cold temperatures strand on Massachusetts beaches. Stranding network responders triage the rescued sea turtles and then treat them for hypothermia and injuries. This month, volunteer pilots flew the first recovered sea turtles south to North Carolina for their release into warmer waters.
High Rainfall, Lower Salinity in the Chesapeake Bay
The Chesapeake Bay watershed experienced higher-than-average rainfall in 2018, leading to record amounts of water flowing into the bay. Scientists are working to understand the impacts of this increased rainfall—and subsequent decreased salinity—on the bay’s living resources.
New Project to Focus on Ocean Phytoplankton
NOAA Fisheries scientists and their colleagues are working to determine how microscopic algae, also known as phytoplankton, absorb and scatter light, and how the colors of the phytoplankton can be better identified and measured by satellite sensors. This will help improve the quality of data collected by satellites more than 500 miles above the ocean surface.
Northeast Fisheries Science Highlights Newsletter
The Northeast Fisheries Science Center has launched a new electronic newsletter, Science Highlights,
for regional NOAA Fisheries science news. View the latest issue online
, or subscribe directly here
.