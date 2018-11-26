The FEMA mobile disaster recovery center is in Apalachicola today.
The Disaster Recovery Centers are one-stop locations where hurricane Michael survivors can apply for recovery assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other state and local groups.
You can also go to the center to get updates on claims that you have already made.
The Mobile center is parked at the City Parking Lot on Market Street so sure to take advantage of it.
It will be there from 8 AM till 7 PM.
Tomorrow the mobile recovery center will move to the Mission By the sea church at Alligator Point where it will stay until November 30th
Remember there are also recovery centers are at the library in Carrabelle and the library in Port St. Joe as well as the One Stop Community Center in Crawfordville.
http://live.oysterradio.com/