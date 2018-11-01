The Franklin County school district has received funding to help bring vocational training and additional science and technology education to local students.
The multi million dollar program will provide additional Science, technology, engineering and math education for Kindergarten through 8th grade and will include renovating a classroom at the Franklin County School and constructing and equipping a computer laboratory on the grounds of the Apalachicola Bay Charter School located.
The school district will also partner with Lively Technical Center to greatly expand vocational training in the county's high school.
That will involve the construction of a new Franklin Environmental, Career and Technical Center which will offer welding classes first and then other courses in health related fields, environmental fields, and manufacturing once all phases of the project are completed. .
The District’s goal is to have 25% of eligible students earn CAPE industry certifications by the 2020-2021 school year.
The project expects to issue 777 CAPE industry certifications over a three and a half year period.
The funding will come through Triumph Gulf Coast which was established by the Florida Legislature to distribute funding to eight Gulf coast counties disproportionately affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
That group will distribute nearly one and half billion dollars over the next 12 years to northwest Florida counties.
