The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is looking for a new member.
The TDC is a 9 member board created in 2004 to help increase tourism to Franklin County – it's funded through a 2 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
The board is made up of representatives of the two cities as well as the county commission and people in the lodging industry.
The board needs another lodging provider to replace Dianna Prickett who has served on the council for years but is not seeking to be re-appointed.
The TDC is taking applications now, you can get more information at the TDC office at 731 Highway 98 in Eastpoint.
You can also e-mail for information to admin@floridasforgottencoast.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/