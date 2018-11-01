The state of Florida has approved over 2 and a half million dollars to help Eastpoint residents who lost their homes during a wildfire this summer.On June 24th, the Eastpoint Wildfire damaged or destroyed more than 35 homes in Franklin County.
On Wednesday the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced the relief money which will be added to an existing 700 thousand dollars community development black grant bringing the total assistance to over 3.3 million dollars.
The money is earmarked for repairing and rebuilding homes that were damaged or destroyed during the fire.
The program will fund the replacement of 30 homes that were destroyed and repairs to 16 more that were damaged in the fire.
The grant program will be overseen by Franklin county.
http://live.oysterradio.com/