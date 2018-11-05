US Forest Service News: Hurricane Michael Update November 3, 2018

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla., (Nov. 3, 2018) -
PLEASE NOTE:
A final update will be released in several days.
What is open now:
- The general forest area in the Apalachicola and Wakulla Ranger Districts is open.
- Pine Creek, Buckhorn, Brown House, Otter, Pope Still, Wood Lake and Mack Landing hunt camps, undeveloped camping areas, have been certified as safe and are now open to the public.
- The Apalachicola Shooting Range is open.
What is still closed:
- All developed recreation sites are closed
- All trails are closed
- All roads with fallen trees and debris in them are closed
Recovery Team Progress
Roads: Workers have cleared over 572 of 687 miles (83%) of Forest-maintained roads. All roads will be cleared soon.
Work will continue using saw teams working in tandem with heavy equipment such as excavators, masticators, tractor plows, feller bunchers and loaders.
Recreation:
- 42 recreation sites have been cleared of 68 that have been assessed.
- 22 miles of 205 miles of trails cleared.
Most hunting camps and recreation sites have been assessed and those not open need hazard tree and limb removal. Chipping operations to mulch fallen branches in recreation sites continues. Archaeologists are monitoring “clean-up” operations at the Prospect Bluff National Historic Landmark and other cultural sites.
Threatened and endangered species: Teams of biologists have assessed 741 out of 887 red-cockaded woodpecker (RCW) roost tree clusters.
A total of 77 artificial cavities have been inserted of the estimated 434 total that need to be done.
Timber/Wildfire Risk: Timber and fuels management is administered by the Apalachicola National Forest. The national forest is working with the Florida Forest Service in the Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) to assess and begin timber salvage operations.
How to stay safe in the forest:
- Many roads in the area remain blocked by fallen trees.
- Anyone in the Forest should use extreme caution as leaning and broken trees and limbs are significant safety hazards.
- Under no circumstance should members of the public try to clear fallen or leaning trees from Forest Service lands. Doing so requires specialized training and supervision and poses a significant safety riskto those carrying out such actions. It could also slow operations of assessment and road-clearing teams.
HUNTERS
- Be aware that hunters will be in the forest during hunting season.
- Hunters should be aware of forest workers still clearing trees and working in areas hunters may go. Forest personnel wear required safety vests and colored helmets.
- Hunters, do not risk firing unless you are certain no one is in harm's way.
VISITORS (including Hunters)
- Visitors should also watch for heavy equipment such as excavators, masticators and feller-bunchers on roads and maintain a safe distance from them when they are in use.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Look up for branches and trees that may pose a potential hazard.
- DO NOT enter roads with trees and debris in them. These are closeduntil crews can get to them to reopen them.
Photo: November 3, 2018, looking east at the forest from State Road 12 south of the Apalachicola Ranger District Work Center. Credit: USDA Forest Service
