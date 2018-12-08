County Road 30 Reconstruction Set to Begin in Gulf County

Chipley, FL – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin reconstruction activities associated with Hurricane Michael on County Road (C.R.) 30A in Gulf County starting Monday, Dec. 10. The project will also include repairing various washout areas on C.R. 30E in Cape San Blas and along U.S. 98 in Port St Joe.
C.R. 30A will be closed from U.S. 98 to C.R. 30E and traffic detoured during construction via
Country Club Road. Construction on the $616,000 project is estimated to be complete Summer 2019.
All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
