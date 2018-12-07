December the 10th is the last day to move storm debris from your property to Franklin County owned right of ways for removal

December the 10th is the last day to move storm debris from your property to county owned right of ways for removal.
After that date debris left on the side of the road will have to be removed at the property owners expense.
That is also the final date for the cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle
County officials said they have to set a cut-off date because they are beginning to see more ineligible waste and trash showing up on road ways and that could affect how much of the cleanup costs will be paid by FEMA.
The clean-up will take about 10 days to complete.
If you are still moving storm debris, remember it needs to separated into piles so that yard waste is separate from construction and demolition debris and there should be a third pile for appliances and other metal.
The county say that vegetative debris that has green foliage will not be considered hurricane debris and will not be picked up.
Remodeling construction debris and complete Home Demolition debris is also not eligible for pick up.
If you have any questions, you should contact the Franklin County Emergency Management Office at 653-8977.
http://live.oysterradio.com/