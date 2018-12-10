CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
DEP to Host First State Geological Site Designation and Tour at Wakulla Springs State Park
~DEP to designate Wakulla Springs State Park as State Geological Site~
WHAT: State Geological Site Designation and Tour
WHEN: Dec. 20, 2018
Designation Ceremony: 2 p.m.
Guided Tour: 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park
465 Wakulla Park Dr.
Wakulla Springs FL 32327
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is hosting a State Geological Site Designation Ceremony at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park. Designated State Geological Sites are areas the Florida Geological Survey has determined to be significant to the scientific study and public understanding of geological history in Florida. Additionally, designated Geological Sites provide opportunities to experience and learn about a site's geological features, its connection to the local ecosystem and significance in past and present culture.
Wakulla Spring is located in a region known as the Woodville Karst Plain because the area contains numerous springs, sinkholes and submerged cave systems formed by the dissolving of limestone over thousands to millions of years. The extensive cave system beneath Wakulla Spring extends more than 32 miles and serves as a network of conduits that supply the more than 250 million gallons of water per day that discharges from the spring.
Following the ceremony, visitors are invited to join State Geologist Dr. Jon Arthur for a guided tour of the geologic features found within the park. The tour will provide a look at Kitchen Sinks, Wakulla Springs and Cherokee Sink. As space is limited, reserve a spot on the tour by contacting Sarah.Erb@FloridaDEP.gov.