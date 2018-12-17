The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research reserve will host a workshop on living shorelines on Tuesday, December the 18th.
The workshop will discuss living shorelines vs. hardened shorelines as methods to protect against coastal erosion.
It will also show you how to evaluate a shoreline by considering the physical factors such as wave energy, prevailing wind and wave direction as well as vegetation, and soil type.
You will hear success stories of local living shorelines and visit a living shoreline.
The workshop is free and will run from 2 till 3:30.
The lecture is free but registration is suggested.
To register, just call Anita Grove at the Reserve at 670-7708.
