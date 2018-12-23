The Audubon Society is looking for volunteers who want to take part in a new Audubon Christmas bird count for Eastpoint and St. George Island.
The bird count will be held this Saturday, December 29th; In case of poor weather, the count may be moved to New Year’s Day
Its a trial run this year that will be held just east of the annual Apalachicola Christmas bird count.
Results will be reported to the Audubon Society as part of their nationwide winter census and if the trial is successful, the count will be included in future years, similarly to the one conducted in Apalachicola each year.
If you would like to take part, Please contact James Hargrove for information about participating – his e-mail is jhargrov@gmail.com; his telephone number is 850-927-4680.
The Christmas Bird Count is the oldest and largest wildlife survey in the world – this will be the 119th year the county has taken place.
You do NOT need to be an expert on birds and bird identification to take part.
Each team of birders will have a leader that is an expert, and he or she will be responsible for identification of the birds.
There will also be one to three helpers for each team who are responsible for recording data and spotting birds.
If you agree to take part, you may start before sunrise so you can count owls, and end your day around sunset.
But the data you collect will help provide information on the numbers and types of birds in our area and will help with national and international studies on trends in bird populations.
