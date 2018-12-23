The Real Florida℠ Connection - 'Tis the Season to Explore the Outdoors!

A Message From Parks Director Eric Draper
2018 was a terrific year for Florida State Parks. I am grateful for the opportunity to spend time with so many great park visitors, staff and volunteers. There were many memorable moments, and I’d like to share a few of my favorites.
We celebrated Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park entering the system as our 175th park. I worked with volunteers to remove invasive plants at Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park on National Public Lands Day, and people all over the state joined in to make it a record-breaking event. Lu, Florida’s only hippopotamus citizen, turned 58 years old at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. We celebrated Topsail Hill Preserve State Park turning 20 years old, and I had a great time at the 66th annual Florida Folk Festival. I spoke at the opening of a new portion of theTallahassee - St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail, and we launched the Florida Trail Townprogram to recognize the best communities to walk and bike in. We broke ground on the new Welcome and Discovery Center at Lovers Key State Park, and plans are in motion for a new interpretive pavilion and boardwalk at Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park that will make it the best gateway to the Everglades.
2018 also brought challenges. Hurricane Michael dealt a blow to the Panhandle. Many people were hurt by the storm, and many are still hurting. People need a sense of normalcy, which is why we have been working hard to restore our parks. Torreya State Park recently opened for limited day-use. Repairs and restoration are underway at the five parks that are still closed. The Florida State Parks Foundation and the Florida Park Service Ranger Association continue to support parks and park staff impacted by the hurricane, and you can still help.
The new year is almost upon us, and I’m excited to see what 2019 will bring. I like this time of year because it’s a great time to start new things. Spending time in state parks can help you build healthy habits. A colleague suggested that getting a state parks annual pass could be a lot like getting a membership to a gym. Getting “park fit” is fun, and there are many opportunities to run, walk, bike, swim or paddle. Volunteering to help remove invasive plants or paint pavilions can be a surprisingly invigorating workout, and just going for a walk in the woods has many health benefits. Whatever changes you make, parks can make you healthier and happier.
Hope to see you in a park or on a trail in 2019!
Volunteers Get Active and Make a Difference
Volunteers clear trash from the beach at Mizell - Johnson State Park during 2018 National Public Lands Day.
Volunteering in Florida State Parks is a great way to be active, spend time outdoors and make a difference in your community. At Dr. Von D. Mizell - Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach near Miami, volunteers are having fun and helping make the beach park a sanctuary for wildlife and people.
Allison Scheflow has volunteered at the park for two years.
“In the summer, we do a sunrise walk to survey turtle nests,” Scheflow said. “We record new nests and check on the ones we’ve already discovered. This time of year, we have a native plant shade house and we frequently scout the park doing invasive plant removal and planting natives.”
A retired teacher and nurse, Scheflow likes her work at Mizell - Johnson because there are opportunities to learn about nature and break a sweat at the same time.
“It’s a great way to be active. It’s as much a workout as you want it to be,” Scheflow said. “I like walking on the beach and digging in the sand to survey sea turtle nests, looking for invasive plants and just being outdoors. It keeps you moving and gives you a great reason to get up in the morning.”
Volunteer Carla Albano works with Scheflow on the native plant and turtle survey programs.
“I’m a competitive swimmer, and I honestly consider the work I do here as part of my training program,” Albano said.
Mizell - Johnson State Park also has a beach cleanup program, and volunteer Richard Lauzier leads school groups and clubs during cleanups. He values the opportunity to teach others how they can protect birds and turtles.
“I do it because it keeps me physical,” Lauzier said. “The walking, talking and meeting people is great for the mind as well as the body. If I can get people thinking about how their actions affect wildlife, I’m even happier.”
There are many different volunteer opportunities in Florida State Parks for getting active, working with a great team and making parks better for everyone.
Celebrate the Holidays and New Year in Florida State Parks
Nearby springs parks, the Florida Forest Service, the Florida Trail Association and others contributed light exhibits to this year's Festival of Lights at Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park.
Florida State Parks are a great place to celebrate the holiday season and start the new year active and outdoors. Parks everywhere are hosting events that the whole family can enjoy.
Festival of Lights at Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park
Nightly until Monday, Dec. 24
The 2018 Festival of Lights flipped the switch on Nov. 30 and will remain ablaze until Dec. 24. Enjoy hot cocoa, marshmallow roasting by the bonfire, crafts, snow flurries, a train display, music in the Carillon Tower, and light displays created by other state parks in the area.
Red and Green Walk at Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park
Tuesday, Dec. 25, 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. CST
Join a ranger-guided leisurely hike on Christmas day on the 1-mile round-trip ADA-accessible Tarkiln Bayou Trail. Along the way, staff will share their knowledge of native plants found in the park.
Santa Over the Rainbow at Rainbow Springs State Park
Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 26-27, 6 to 8:30 p.m. EST
Bring the family to Rainbow Springs State Park for an enjoyable walk as Christmas lights illuminate the park.
13th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at Henderson Beach State Park
Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. CST
Start the New Year off with a Splash! Destin Fire Rescue Foundation and the Friends of Emerald Coast State Parks are hosting the 13th Annual Polar Bear Plunge and participants are sure to have a very cool time leaping into the Gulf.
Guided Nature Mindfulness Walk at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. EST
Join rangers and volunteer Cathy Zises, Certified Kripalu Outdoor Mindful Guide, for a special First Day Hike. This walk will offer a powerful nature-based experience. Release stress, breathe fresh air, and get moving. Venture into the woods to gain inspiration from the living earth.
Rangers Join International Fire Training Exchange
Florida Park Service Ranger Tracey Sleek demonstrates features on a fire truck to an SBR TREX participant.
Florida Park Service Rangers Rianna Elliot fromSuwannee River and Tracey Sleek from Mike Roess Gold Head Branch state parks recently took part in an intensive two-week fire management program in South Carolina. The Southern Blue Ridge Fire Training Exchange (SBR TREX) draws wildland firefighters, land managers and scientists from around the world to share knowledge and build skills to better manage conservation lands with fire.
SBR TREX combines practical training in prescribed fires with indoor learning and discussion. Training teams traveled to five different counties in North and South Carolina to conduct prescribed fires on conservation lands.
“I came away with better leadership skills and burn skills,” said Sleek, who has five years of prescribed fire experience. “Talking with other participants from places as far as Costa Rica and Indonesia, I learned how much we use prescribed fire in the Southeast and how Florida State Parks set a great example with our burn practices and outreach.”
About six in every 10 acres of Florida is home to a fire-dependent ecosystem. Controlled, low-intensity fires are necessary to prevent fuel build-up that could result in a destructive, high-intensity fire. Fire also plays a crucial role in maintaining the natural characteristics of habitats that support imperiled wildlife like the Florida scrub jay and gopher tortoises.
“It’s important to understand the connection between Florida’s landscape and the people who live here, and how prescribed fire can benefit that relationship,” Sleek said.
Prescribed fire fulfills an important part of the Florida Park Service’s mission to protect, interpret and restore Florida’s natural and cultural resources. Last year, a record 85,795 acres in 68 Florida State Parks were treated with prescribed fire.
Groundbreaking Events Forecast Big Changes
Top, an architectural rendering shows the design for the new interpretive pavilion at Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park. Bottom, a rendering of the Welcome and Discovery Center at Lovers Key State Park.
Two recent groundbreaking events mark big changes coming for Lovers Key and Fakahatchee Strand Preserve state parks. On Dec. 6, 2018, park supporters and staff gathered alongside legislators and Florida Park Service leaders to break ground for the Lovers Key Welcome and Discovery Center.
The park's citizen support organization, the Friends of Lovers Key, was instrumental in helping secure funding for the center, which is expected to be completed in 2020. The nearly 4,000-square-foot elevated Welcome and Discovery Center will feature a community room with seating for 75 visitors, in addition to an exhibit discovery hall, bookstore, office space, wildlife viewing areas, covered teaching porch, storage rooms, access ramp and catering kitchen.
"The Welcome and Discovery Center will be an engaging facility, providing opportunities for visitors to discover more about the unique habitats and wildlife found within the park, identify what they saw during their time at the park and find inspiration for conserving our public lands for generations to come," Park Manager Katie Moses said.
On Dec. 7, a groundbreaking ceremony took place at Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park. The park’s Big Cypress Bend Boardwalk will be rebuilt and expanded to include a new loop and interpretive sites. A new visitor center will feature exhibits about the unique ecosystems and wildlife within the preserve, including Florida panthers.
Like the new Lovers Key Center, the Fakahatchee boardwalk improvements have been championed by the park’s citizen support organization. Both the Friends of Fakahatchee and the Friends of Lovers Key continue to raise money and recruit volunteers to help make these fantastic park improvements a reality.
Find an Adventure at a Florida State Park!
| Ride the Legacy Trail
January 4
Join park staff for a guided bicycle tour of the historic Legacy Trail. You can learn about the history of the park and the Sarasota area while enjoying a relaxing ride on the paved trail.
|Guided Bird Walk
January 9
Join Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and the Choctawhatchee Audubon Society for an expertly-led birding walk through beautiful coastal areas.
All About Alligators
January 15
Whether the alligator is a school mascot, a tourist attraction or taking an unexpected amble across a golf course, these reptiles are ubiquitous in our state. Join author Jeff Klinkenberg at Highlands Hammock State Park as he explores our fascination with alligators.
Better your Balance with Paddleboard Yoga
January 21
Enjoy a unique yoga experience surrounded by aquatic ambiance at Delnor - Wiggins Pass State Park. Paddleboard rentals are available.
Get event details here
Honoring the African-American Legacy of Wakulla Springs
January 26
As a prelude to African American History Month, Wakulla Springs State Park will host an event to reflect on the contributions African Americans have made to the park and the surrounding area. Experience the stories, the food and the music that shaped the vibrant history of the park.
