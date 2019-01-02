FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report November 30, 2018 through December 13, 2018

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
November 30, 2018 through December 13, 2018
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past two weeks;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
BAY COUNTY
Officer Palmer and Reserve Officer Chesser were conducting patrols along Deer Point Dam when they saw an individual throwing a cast net on the freshwater side of the dam. The officers conducted a resource inspection of the individual and found him to be in possession of 64 bream, eight black bass and seven speckled perch. The violations of taking game fish by illegal method, over the bag limit of pan fish, over the bag limit of black bass and no freshwater fishing license were addressed. All the fish were returned to the water alive.
CALHOUN COUNTY
Officer Hayes was conducting surveillance targeting night hunting when he saw a truck driving slowly down a rural road with a light bar on top of the truck illuminating both sides of the road. Officer Hayes followed the truck for approximately two miles. When it stopped, the driver stepped out and shot a deer standing on the shoulder of the road. The suspect was cited for night hunting and road hunting.
Officer Baber was working night hunting when he saw a vehicle driving slowly down a road and displaying a light on a farm field. Moments later, he heard a rifle shot. The vehicle continued traveling toward Officer Baber’s location and the light continued to be displayed from the passenger’s window. Once the vehicle reached Officer Baber’s location, he initiated a traffic stop. As he approached the vehicle, he saw a freshly killed 10-point buck in the back of the truck. The driver admitted to shooting the deer a few minutes before. Both suspects were cited for taking deer at night with gun and light and road hunting. A .243 rifle, spotlight and deer were seized as evidence.
FEDERAL WATERS
Officers Cushing and Land conducted federal fisheries patrols aboard the “NW FINCAT”. Several federal violations were discovered, and appropriate action was taken.
They saw a commercial fishing vessel actively engaged in fishing. Upon approach, one of the deckhands dumped unknown contents out of a container into the water. During the inspection, Officer Land discovered several undersized red snapper in whole condition as well as red snapper fillets on a hook and leader. Appropriate citations were issued.
Officer Land conducted a marine fisheries inspection of a recreational vessel with two persons onboard. Before boarding the vessel, Officer Land asked them if they had any fish onboard. The owner of the vessel stated that they had a bar jack. In addition to the bar jack, Officer Land discovered four red snapper. Red snapper season is currently closed to recreational harvest. Appropriate citations were issued.
Officer Cushing saw a sportfishing vessel a few miles away. As they got closer to the vessel, it changed direction and increased speed. Officer Land boarded the commercial sportfishing vessel to conduct a fisheries inspection. As Officer Cushing maneuvered away, he saw several active seagulls approximately 250 yards away in the wake wash. Officer Cushing went to the location and discovered 30 gray triggerfish floating. Officer Land discovered several additional gray triggerfish on the deck as well as bagged fillets of reef fish and red snapper cut for bait. Gray triggerfish season is closed to recreational and commercial harvest. The captain of the vessel took ownership of the violations and was cited appropriately.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Officer Pino was conducting resource inspections on the Eastpoint Fishing Pier. He encountered two subjects actively fishing and inspected their coolers. Officer Pino discovered six undersized spotted sea trout and three undersized red drum. The owner was cited, and the fish were returned to the water alive.
Officers Hughes and Hofheinz were traveling on Highway 98 when they saw subjects net fishing next to the highway. After watching the subjects fish, they determined they were illegally fishing three nets from one vessel. They contacted the subjects and issued the appropriate citations.
JACKSON COUNTY
Officer Forehand was flagged down by a motorist who stated she had just left a nearby store where a motorcycle pulled in and had a minor accident. She believed the operator was impaired. Officer Forehand responded to the store as the motorcycle was attempting to pull away. A traffic stop was conducted and during the stop Officer Forehand detected signs of impairment. After conducting field sobriety tasks, the suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Jail. A breath sample was provided which registered .210 blood alcohol content and .220 blood alcohol content.
Officers Little and Scott received a complaint from a landowner regarding a shot he heard the night before on the roadway near his residence. The landowner went to the area where he heard the shot and found a deer that had been shot. Moments later, a truck drove slowly by, but when the driver saw the landowner, the truck took off at a high rate of speed. The landowner got the tag number and provided it to the officers. The officers located the two suspects, one of whom admitted to shooting the deer and the other suspect admitted to holding the light. Both suspects were cited for taking deer at night with gun and light and road hunting. A 30-06 rifle and spotlight were seized as evidence.
Officers Forehand and Little received a complaint from a landowner regarding three suspects who came onto his property and shot at some hogs. The landowner provided a tag number from the suspects’ truck. The officers located and interviewed all three suspects who admitted to going onto the landowner’s property. At the landowner’s request, all three suspects were cited for simple trespass.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Officers Gore and Parrish were persistent in checking a baited location on the Choctawhatchee Wildlife Management Area and located a subject hunting over the baited area during closed season. The subject admitted to clearing a road and food plot on the management area and destroying natural vegetation. He had corn, a mineral block, was not wearing the required subject orange, and was in a safety zone closed to hunting. He was cited accordingly.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Officer Wilcox and Lieutenant Wass de Czege taught the law portion of the hunter safety course at the Jefferson Correctional Institute. The course was the practical portion of the internet course version. Jeff Schumacher from FWC’s Hunting and Game Management Division hosted the event which was attended by approximately 35 people.
LEON COUNTY
Officer Wilcox and Lieutenant Wass de Czege attended the Mobility Impaired Pre-Hunt Meeting for the new Plank Road WMA. Approximately 15 people along with their guests and assistants were in attendance. The officers answered questions and offered clarification on the rules and regulations for the new WMA.
