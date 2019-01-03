Ridge Rangers January 2019 Newsletter

January 2019
Ridge Rangers & Jay Watch Enhance Habitat for Scrub-Jays
On December 15, 2018, Ridge Rangers and Audubon Jay Watch held the first of two joint workdays at FWC Henscratch to improve scrub habitat located next to endangered but expanding Scrub-Jay families. The habitat was enhanced by cutting down intruding sand pines, which harbor predators and prevent Scrub-Jays from the using the area to increase their numbers. 27 Ridge Rangers, Audubon Jay Watchers, & FWC Staff participated, and 2,690 sand pines were eliminated from 10 acres. As you'll see in the before & after picture below, cutting down that many sand pines makes a huge difference!
On January 19, Ridge Rangers and Jay Watchers are going back to Henscratch to complete the sand pine elimination on the western side of the problem area – come join us! See Remove Sand Pines to Enhance Scrub-Jay Habitat in the January Ridge Rangers Events below.
