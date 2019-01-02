Save Our Shotguns Apalachicola Inc showing affordable home through January

Save Our Shotguns Apalachicola Inc invites you to view our finished reproduction shotgun at 151 Willie Speed Boulevard (13th St), every Sunday in January from 1:00 to 3:00.
You can own this house if you earn less than $50,000 annually; you have lived or worked in Apalachicola for the last year OR you are teaching in a Franklin County school; you don’t already own a home; and you are pre-qualified for a mortgage (100% financing may be possible and mortgage restrictions will apply).
All eligible buyers will have an equal opportunity to purchase this home. The names of all pre-qualified buyers will be entered into a Save Our Shotguns drawing to be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12 noon at the new shotgun house on 13th Street.
Save Our Shotguns Apalachicola is a volunteer-led non-profit 501 (c)(3). Fore more information, visit www.saveourshotguns.org.
