There is some good news for local blue crab fishermen.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has canceled the blue crab trap closure previously scheduled for January the 5th through the 14th for all waters from Escambia through Franklin counties.
The closure , which happens every two years, requires that people who use standard blue crab traps remove their traps from the water for two weeks so that officials can remove any abandoned blue crab traps from state waters.
Abandoned crab traps present problems as they can continue to trap crabs and fish when they are not maintained.
They can also damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters.
The cancellation is due to reports of a lack of derelict traps in the Panhandle as well as impacts to the region from Hurricane Michael.
http://live.oysterradio.com/