The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will hold a number of public hearings in Florida this month to take public comments on Draft Amendment 50 – which would allow states to manage recreational red snapper fishing.
The Council is currently considering a plan that would provide flexibility to the Gulf states to set the recreational red snapper fishing season and potentially other management measures.
The proposal has been under consideration for a number of years but there has been a growing call for the changes as the recreational fishing season for red snapper in federal waters has become progressively shorter despite regular increases in the recreational annual catch limit .
The closest public hearing to our area will be on Wednesday, January the 23rd at the Farris Bryant Building in Tallahassee.
If you can't make the workshop but still want to comment, you can do so on-line at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
