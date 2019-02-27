Amazing things are happening here...Explore Northwest Florida

|
March
Activities and Events
Agritourism Workshop
Register Today
Holmes, Jackson and Washington County Tourist Development Councils in partnership with the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County will be holding an agritourism workshop entitled “Keeping Your Agritourism Farm Fresh” . The workshop will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Washington County Agricultural Center located at 1424 W Jackson Avenue in Chipley and is funded in part by a Tourism Education Grant by Visit Florida.
The workshop will cover many basic topics to help farmers take the first step towards encouraging tourism on their farms. This workshop will be the first of a series of workshops aimed at helping local farms every step of the process to start a successful agritourism operation.
The main speaker for the day will be Rita Suiter, the Marketing & Training Coordinator for Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge, Georgia as well as the owner of Five Star Customer Service Strategies, LLC and a professor at STS Marketing College in Dahlonega, Georgia. Ms. Suiter’s presentation will be broken into two segments. The morning segment will focus on how to start an agritourism operation on the farm and her afternoon segment will focus on marketing that business. The workshop will also include a talk on agritourism statute and law by Lisa Ard, President of the Florida Agritourism Association and two farm case studies by Aplin Farms of Dothan, Alabama and Powell Tree Farm & Vineyard of Sneads, Florida. A vendor room will be provided to offer helpful products and information on insurance, loans, marketing tools and grants. The workshop registration fee is $20 and includes coffee and lunch.
Upcoming Events Around the Region
Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival
March 1st & 2nd - Combine the excitement of authentic Mardi Gras celebration with the spectacular views of our emerald green water and sugar white sand, and you're in for a real treat. In conjunction with the Krewe of Dominique Youx's great Mardi Gras at the Beach parade, the festival is held at Pier Park the weekend before Fat Tuesday and features entertainment for the whole family.
Seaside School Half Marathon & 5K
March 1st - 3rd - Taste of the Race is a three day event featuring food, fun, and plenty of racing. Friday is a foodie paradise. A race expo will be held Saturday and the weekend culminates with the Half Marathon and 5K, which typically sees runners from 30-plus states. Be sure to bid on silent auction items showcasing merchandise from approximately 200 local businesses.
Car Show
Daysprings in Marianna
March 2nd - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MUSIC, CONCESSIONS & MORE!!! FREE family event.
Awards will be given, as well as a Participant Trophies!
Annual St George Island Charity Chili Cookoff
March 2nd - Annual attendance of an estimated 5,000 people, with many contestants participating in several contests including a golf tournament, a 5K red pepper run, crock pot chili contest, Miss Chili Pepper and Mr. Hot Sauce contests, auction and CHILI COOK-OFF sanctioned by the International Chili Society. All proceeds benefit the Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder Unit.
Emerald Coast Cruizin Car Show
on Panama City Beach
March 6th - 9th - The South's Best Blast from the Past family fun event. Thousands of classic cars, hot rods, custom cars and trucks make way to beautiful Panama City Beach. This year's event will be held at Aaron Bessant Park next to Pier Park. The center stage will host live music!
24th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days
March 8th - 10th - Carrabelle - A weekend of meaningful events are planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family and friends, and the general public are invited to Carrabelle for the celebrations. Join us for good food, reunion dinner dance and dice run. Parade will start on Saturday at 10:45 a.m., paying tribute to all veterans from all branches of service. For more information and complete event line-up visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com.
Holmes County Chamber of Commerce Trailblazer Trot 5K
March 9th - Come out and enjoy a scenic cross country 5K run at the Ponce de Leon Springs State Park Wildlife Refuge. Enjoy a run or walk along the natural terrain trails through the lush, hardwood forest. Afterwards bring your family to visit the beautiful Ponce de Leon Springs. Event details are available at www.chamberholmescountyflorida.com
Bridal Expo in Washington County
March 10th - Here comes the bride! 1-4 pm at the Washington County Ag Center in Chipley. All services related to weddings and special events will be present, including event planners, photographers, caterers, florists, DJ's, videographers, nail technicians, make-up artists, musicians, hair stylists and much more! This event is free to the public and the perfect place to sample food and see wedding apparel being modeled on stage. Brides don't forget to register at the door for great prizes given away at the event! Visit www.visitwcfla.com for Expo details.
Emerald Coast Boat & Lifestyle Show
March 15th - 17th - Aaron Bessant Park, Panama City Beach - This land based show will feature boat displays from all major manufacturers and the top dealers representing the latest in boats and more. Buyers will find just what they need.
But making it much more than a boat show, this event features everything for the kind of active, outdoor beach living so popular along the Emerald Coast. In short, all the great things residents and tourists enjoy on and around the water along the beaches is available at this event. www.visitpanamacitybeach.com
3rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl
March 16th - Historic St. Andrews in Panama City - Enjoy Irish Music, Irish Dancing, Green Beer, Raffles, Door Prizes, T-shirts, great deals for passport holders and more fun than you can imagine! Pub Crawl festivities will kick off at The Shrimp Boat Restaurant with the St. Patrick’s Day March down Bayview Ave starting at 5 p.m. This fundraiser helps fund vital historic preservation efforts in St. Andrews. Visit www.destinationpanamacity.com for details.
Havana Antique & Classic Car Show
March 16th - 4 to 7 pm - We host a car show in Downtown Havana the 3rd Saturday of every month, and each month this event gets bigger and better. Come on out, visit the downtown shops, view some really neat cars, eat at our restaurants, sip your favorite beverages at our social sip sites and just have a fun time with friends and family.www.dosomethingoriginal.com
Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department
Charity Rib Cook Off
March 16th & 17th - The 19th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cook Off will be held at the fire house in Eastpoint. For more information, to enter or be a sponsor, visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com for Cook Off details.
Unwined on Panama City Beach
March 22nd & 23rd - A two-day Southern garden party in Aaron Bessant Park featuring superb craft beer, spirits, and wine from around the world, plus culinary creations by Northwest Florida’s leading chefs. The weekend begins with the Kickoff Party Friday night presented by Southern Living. Raise a glass while you mix and mingle with elite chefs and listen to live music. Saturday will comprise of a Grand Afternoon Tasting and Cocktail Competition followed by live entertainment.
Carrabelle Cultural Crawl Art. Music. Heritage. Fun.
March 23rd - This cultural event is a free, multi-venue showcase that will take place at over a dozen unique galleries, museums, shops, restaurants, and spaces in Downtown Carrabelle. Be on the lookout for some of your favorite Fishy Fashion characters wandering the streets. Visitors will have an opportunity to lend their talents to the creation of som
