Florida State University has been awarded nearly $8 million from Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc., as part of a major 10-year initiative called the Apalachicola Bay Systems Initiative

Florida State University has been awarded nearly $8 million from Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc., as part of a major 10-year initiative to restore Apalachicola Bay and revive the region's imperiled oyster industry.
The project - Apalachicola Bay Systems Initiative - (ABSI) will be funded by a grant from Triumph Gulf Coast, a nonprofit corporation organized to administer funds recovered by the state for economic damages that resulted from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The Triumph Board approved the grant at its Feb. 25 meeting in Panama City. In addition to the money approved by the Triumph Board, FSU also will contribute $1.5 million toward the project The project will be housed at the FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory and led by Scientific Director Sandra Brooke and Marine Lab Director Felicia Coleman.
Learn more about The Apalachicola Bay Systems Initiative as ABSI Scientific Director Sandra Brooke and FSUCML Director Felicia Coleman discuss the Initiative in this video. https://youtu.be/qhiY9mQzqL4
No comments:
Post a Comment