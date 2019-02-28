NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 27, 2019

|
HIGHLIGHTS
New Aquaculture Funding Opportunities for 2019
The three Interstate Marine Fisheries Commissions and the National Sea Grant Office have announced a total of six aquaculture funding opportunities for FY 2019. The Gulf
, Pacific
, and Atlantic
States Marine Fisheries Commissions are each funding regional research consortia that will focus on oyster aquaculture.
Pre-proposals for these are due March 15
. Sea Grant announced three additional competitions
related to aquaculture, and that program will host an informational webinar on these opportunities on March 4
.
NOAA Fisheries at Seafood Expo North America: March 17-19 – Booth #181
The Seafood Expo has grown over the years not only as a venue for seafood trade but also as an important forum for discussing policies, technologies and advancements critical for sustainable seafood. NOAA Fisheries’ participation and presence has also grown. This year we will participate in two panels: one on Seafood Import Monitoring Program updates, and one on expanding aquaculture as a part of the blue economy. Also,
NOAA Fisheries will again host a one-stop-shop exhibit
(booth #181
) featuring the key federal agencies engaged with the seafood supply chain, including our experts in seafood inspection, commerce and certification, and aquaculture. Maybe we’ll see you there!
A Look Back: African Americans in Fisheries
In celebration of African American History Month, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center compiled a photo essay capturing experiences of African Americans in important U.S. fisheries from the late 1800s to the 1970s.
Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program Report
NOAA Fisheries announced the release of the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program’s Annual Report to Congress. Working side-by-side with fishermen on their boats, NOAA Fisheries has developed solutions to some of the top bycatch challenges facing our nation’s fisheries. Learn more about the 34 projects funded in FY 2015 and FY 2016.
Petition to Ban Imports to Protect Māui Dolphins – Open for Public Comment
NOAA Fisheries received a petition for emergency rulemaking under the Administrative Procedure Act. The petition requests that the U.S. Department of Commerce ban importation of fish or fish products from New Zealand caught using methods that harm Māui dolphins in excess of U.S. standards. Please submit comments and information on the petition by March 27
.
Shrimp and Abalone Informed Compliance Extended
NOAA Fisheries and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have extended the period of “informed compliance” for submissions of Seafood Import Monitoring Program data for shrimp and abalone through April 1
. This period allows trade to continue while providing industry the opportunity to work through issues and concerns with the new reporting requirements.
MRIP to Emphasize Regional Implementation
Informed by its strategic plan, the Marine Recreational Information Program has adopted a new organizational structure to reflect its shift in focus from developing, testing, and certifying survey designs to facilitating data collection and addressing regional needs.
Restoration Webinar Series Seeks Presenters
The Restoration Webinar Series—hosted by NOAA, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Society for Ecological Restoration—seeks presenters on a wide variety of restoration-related topics. Abstracts for the 2019 series are due this Friday, February 28
.
Wanted: Feedback on NOAA Fisheries’ Website
We are seeking volunteers for a 20-minute
call at your convenience to learn how we can make the NOAA Fisheries website
better for you. Your direct feedback will help us with new features and future updates. If you are interested in participating, please tell us a little about yourself by completing this online form
.
West Coast
New App for Finding Endangered Species Habitat
NOAA Fisheries launched a new Protected Resources app that quickly and easily displays the locations of marine and anadromous species protected under the Endangered Species Act and their habitats. Drawing on GIS data, the app makes it simple for landowners, grant applicants, tribes and government agencies, and other users to identify protected habitats.
International Voyage to Study Salmon Survival
An international team of biologists is setting out into some of the roughest waters in the North Pacific Ocean in the middle of winter to try to solve the fundamental mystery of Pacific salmon: What determines whether they live or die? A Russian research ship embarked from Vancouver and will spend a month crisscrossing the Gulf of Alaska.
Male Killer Whales Hunt More Frequently
In a recent study, NOAA Fisheries researchers examining the diving behavior of endangered Southern Resident killer whales found that male killer whales hunt more often than female whales do, likely reflecting a higher metabolic need. The study examined the rate of successful hunts and analyzed the amount of energy needed for foraging food.
Pacific Islands
Science Blog: Observer in the Pacific Islands
Holly Ann Naholowaa, a veteran observer for the Hawaii longline fishery, shares her experiences during a fishing trip and provides a glimpse into her life at sea. Holly Ann collects fish samples, deploys marine mammal recording devices, and observes (and occasionally rescues) birds.
Greater Atlantic
Tomorrow: Celebrate Salmon with Us in Maine
In partnership with NOAA Fisheries’ Maine Field Station and the Maine Discovery Museum, the Maine Science Festival is hosting a pop-up event to celebrate the International Year of the Salmon. Join us tomorrow, February 28
, in Bangor for a special after-hours event with an art exhibit and presentations.
NOAA at 2019 Maine Fishermen’s Forum
The Maine Fishermen’s Forum
is an annual gathering to talk about Maine’s commercial fishing industry, markets, technology, safety, and more. Scientists from NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center and staff from NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office participate in the Forum to share information about fishing regulations, climate change, and other topics. This year’s Forum will be held February 28–March 2
in Rockport.
Spring Bloom Awakens Long Island Sound
Recently the waters of Long Island Sound awoke with new life—the spring bloom. In spring, as the days lengthen and surface waters warm, conditions become perfect for phytoplankton to grow in abundance. By creating a brief pulse that jump-starts the food chain, this spring phytoplankton bloom drives the productivity of Long Island Sound.
Mid-Atlantic Council Seeks Input on Strategic Plan
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council has extended the deadline for members of the public to complete their 2020–2024 Strategic Plan Survey about the future of fisheries management in the Mid-Atlantic. The survey will now be available through March 8
.
Meet Larry Alade, Research Fisheries Biologist
In this series, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center highlights people who work at the Center’s five laboratories. Read an interview with Larry Alade, a research fisheries biologist with the Population Dynamics Branch who focuses on groundfish stock assessments.
