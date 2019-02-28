Thursday, February 28, 2019

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 27, 2019

NOAA Fish News
February 27, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS


Sea Grant Aquaculture Funding
New Aquaculture Funding Opportunities for 2019The three Interstate Marine Fisheries Commissions and the National Sea Grant Office have announced a total of six aquaculture funding opportunities for FY 2019. The GulfPacific, and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commissions are each funding regional research consortia that will focus on oyster aquaculture. 
Pre-proposals for these are due March 15. Sea Grant announced three additional competitions related to aquaculture, and that program will host an informational webinar on these opportunities on March 4.

Seafood Month 2 narrow
NOAA Fisheries at Seafood Expo North America: March 17-19 – Booth #181The Seafood Expo has grown over the years not only as a venue for seafood trade but also as an important forum for discussing policies, technologies and advancements critical for sustainable seafood. NOAA Fisheries’ participation and presence has also grown. This year we will participate in two panels: one on Seafood Import Monitoring Program updates, and one on expanding aquaculture as a part of the blue economy. Also,
NOAA Fisheries will again host a one-stop-shop exhibit
(booth #181) featuring the key federal agencies engaged with the seafood supply chain, including our experts in seafood inspection, commerce and certification, and aquaculture. Maybe we’ll see you there!
African Americans shad fishery
A Look Back: African Americans in FisheriesIn celebration of African American History Month, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center compiled a photo essay capturing experiences of African Americans in important U.S. fisheries from the late 1800s to the 1970s.

BREP Report
Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program ReportNOAA Fisheries announced the release of the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program’s Annual Report to Congress. Working side-by-side with fishermen on their boats, NOAA Fisheries has developed solutions to some of the top bycatch challenges facing our nation’s fisheries. Learn more about the 34 projects funded in FY 2015 and FY 2016.

Maui (Hector's) Dolphin
Petition to Ban Imports to Protect Māui Dolphins – Open for Public CommentNOAA Fisheries received a petition for emergency rulemaking under the Administrative Procedure Act. The petition requests that the U.S. Department of Commerce ban importation of fish or fish products from New Zealand caught using methods that harm Māui dolphins in excess of U.S. standards. Please submit comments and information on the petition by March 27.

Shrimp narrow
Shrimp and Abalone Informed Compliance ExtendedNOAA Fisheries and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have extended the period of “informed compliance” for submissions of Seafood Import Monitoring Program data for shrimp and abalone through April 1. This period allows trade to continue while providing industry the opportunity to work through issues and concerns with the new reporting requirements.

MRIP Strategic Plan
MRIP to Emphasize Regional ImplementationInformed by its strategic plan, the Marine Recreational Information Program has adopted a new organizational structure to reflect its shift in focus from developing, testing, and certifying survey designs to facilitating data collection and addressing regional needs.

Habitat Restoration
Restoration Webinar Series Seeks PresentersThe Restoration Webinar Series—hosted by NOAA, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Society for Ecological Restoration—seeks presenters on a wide variety of restoration-related topics. Abstracts for the 2019 series are due this Friday, February 28.

Fisheries Website screenshot
Wanted: Feedback on NOAA Fisheries’ WebsiteWe are seeking volunteers for a 20-minute call at your convenience to learn how we can make the NOAA Fisheries website better for you. Your direct feedback will help us with new features and future updates. If you are interested in participating, please tell us a little about yourself by completing this online form.

West Coast


Protected Resources Habitat app
New App for Finding Endangered Species HabitatNOAA Fisheries launched a new Protected Resources app that quickly and easily displays the locations of marine and anadromous species protected under the Endangered Species Act and their habitats. Drawing on GIS data, the app makes it simple for landowners, grant applicants, tribes and government agencies, and other users to identify protected habitats.

Russian research ship
International Voyage to Study Salmon SurvivalAn international team of biologists is setting out into some of the roughest waters in the North Pacific Ocean in the middle of winter to try to solve the fundamental mystery of Pacific salmon: What determines whether they live or die? A Russian research ship embarked from Vancouver and will spend a month crisscrossing the Gulf of Alaska.

Male killer whales Puget Sound
Male Killer Whales Hunt More FrequentlyIn a recent study, NOAA Fisheries researchers examining the diving behavior of endangered Southern Resident killer whales found that male killer whales hunt more often than female whales do, likely reflecting a higher metabolic need. The study examined the rate of successful hunts and analyzed the amount of energy needed for foraging food.

Pacific Islands


Holly Ann Naholowaa
Science Blog: Observer in the Pacific IslandsHolly Ann Naholowaa, a veteran observer for the Hawaii longline fishery, shares her experiences during a fishing trip and provides a glimpse into her life at sea. Holly Ann collects fish samples, deploys marine mammal recording devices, and observes (and occasionally rescues) birds.

Greater Atlantic


International Year of the Salmon
Tomorrow: Celebrate Salmon with Us in MaineIn partnership with NOAA Fisheries’ Maine Field Station and the Maine Discovery Museum, the Maine Science Festival is hosting a pop-up event to celebrate the International Year of the Salmon. Join us tomorrow, February 28, in Bangor for a special after-hours event with an art exhibit and presentations.

Maine Fishermen's Forum
NOAA at 2019 Maine Fishermen’s ForumThe Maine Fishermen’s Forum is an annual gathering to talk about Maine’s commercial fishing industry, markets, technology, safety, and more. Scientists from NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center and staff from NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office participate in the Forum to share information about fishing regulations, climate change, and other topics. This year’s Forum will be held February 28–March 2 in Rockport.

Plankton Long Island Sound
Spring Bloom Awakens Long Island SoundRecently the waters of Long Island Sound awoke with new life—the spring bloom. In spring, as the days lengthen and surface waters warm, conditions become perfect for phytoplankton to grow in abundance. By creating a brief pulse that jump-starts the food chain, this spring phytoplankton bloom drives the productivity of Long Island Sound.

Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council
Mid-Atlantic Council Seeks Input on Strategic PlanThe Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council has extended the deadline for members of the public to complete their 2020–2024 Strategic Plan Survey about the future of fisheries management in the Mid-Atlantic. The survey will now be available through March 8.

Larry Alade
Meet Larry Alade, Research Fisheries BiologistIn this series, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center highlights people who work at the Center’s five laboratories. Read an interview with Larry Alade, a research fisheries biologist with the Population Dynamics Branch who focuses on groundfish stock assessments.

Events


February 28
International Year of the Salmon event at the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor.
February 28–March 2
Maine Fishermen’s Forum in Rockport.
March 1 and 13
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in New Jersey and Texas.
March 4
Webinar on a generic amendment to carryover unharvested quota, hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
March 4
Informational webinar on
Sea Grant aquaculture funding opportunities.
March 4–8
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting on Jekyll Island, Georgia.
March 6–7
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
March 6–12
Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Vancouver, Washington.
March 7 and 11
Two For-Hire Reporting Workshops hosted by the
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council in
Texas and Florida.
March 15
Pre-proposals due to establish GulfPacific, and Atlanticregional oyster research consortia.
March 18–21
Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Honolulu.
March 21
Public hearing via webinar on proposed Shrimp Amendment 18, hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
March 28
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Announcements


March 2
Pre-proposals due for 2019 Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund grants.
March 11
Proposals due for small grants from the Mid-Atlantic Panel on Aquatic Invasive Species.
March 26
Letters of Intent due for Sea Grant’s Exploring New Aquaculture Opportunities funding.
April 1
Full proposals due for 2019 Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund grants.
April 2
Letters of Intent due for Sea Grant’s Social, Behavioral, and Economic Research Needs in Aquaculture funding.
April 11
Proposals due for 2019 American Lobster Research funding.
April 15
Letters of Intent due for Sea Grant’s Advanced Aquaculture Collaborative Programs funding.
April 16
Full proposals due for 2019 Community-Based Habitat Restoration funding.

Federal Register Actions

Visit regulations.gov for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.
Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.
at

