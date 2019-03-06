Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce March Newsletter 2019

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday, March 6th
Tamaras Tapas
73 Market St
Apalachicola
Noon
April Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday, April 3rd
Red Pirate Family Bar & Grill
236 US-98, Eastpoint
Noon
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
January 2001 1,204
January 2002 917
January 2003 868
January 2004 890
January 2005 1,268
January 2006 1,325
January 2007 1,863
January 2008 2,318
January 2009 1,286
January 2010 1,920
January 2011 1,352
January 2012 1,732
January 2013 1,276
January 2014 1,539
January 2015 1,746
January 2016 984
January 2017 1,081
January 2018 1,202
January 2019 1,403
St. George Island
January 2018 678
January 2019 423
Eastpoint
January 2019 295
Users
14,764
Avg. Session Duration
00:02:00
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Information Specialist St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
Information Specialist Visitor Center
Jean Lane
850-670-3474
|
Eastpoint Fire Department 18th Annual Charity Rib Cookoff
Chamber News
Apalachicola Art & Wine Walk
Art for this years poster was provided by Kristin Anderson of KristinWorks
21st Annual Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show
We would like to invite you to the 21st Anniversary of the Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show on
April 20th 2019 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Work-boats and Runabouts. Fiberglass, Wood and Aluminum as well as Motor Displays Boat building demonstrations will be on Display.
Antiques, Classic and late Model cars will be on display from Studebakers, Model T's , Mustangs, Classic Chevys and much more.
The Apalachicola Traders' Canoe, a hand built 50-foot long vessel used between 1750-1850, recovered from the Apalachicola River will be on display at History Culture &Art Center during the day.
The Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show also will feature a few Arts and Crafts Vendors that focus on nautical themes
.
23rd Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler a Culinary Success
The 23rd Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler was a wonderful evening full of great food and beautiful table decorations. The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce would like to offer its sincere thank you to everyone who had a hand in this years event.
Gold Chef Sponsors
Beverage Sponsors
JV Gander Distributors & Up The Stairs
Thank you to the Restaurants who participated in the 23rd annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler.
Apalachicola Seafood Grill
Blue Parrot Oceanfront Café
Bite Me Deli
Hole in The Wall
Gormley's on the River
Owl Café
Oyster City Brewery
St. George Island Cantina
The Station
Apalachicola Chocolate Company
Crooked River Grill
The Franklin
10-4 BBQ
The Chowder House
Tamaras Cafe
Half Shell Dockside
Up The Stairs / Bottoms Up
Up The Creek Raw Bar
Ashley's Cakes by the Bay
Thank you to the Table Decorators who participated in the 23rd annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
Winner 2019 Table Decoration
Trinity Episcopal Church
Roberson & Assoc Betty Jean Baker and Roberson & Assoc. Staff
Apalachicola Historical Society-Caty Greene
Enjoy Apalachicola-Judi Stokowski
Bayside Gallery & Florist-Amy Price
Focus Hook-Donnie Gay
Christies Cottage Living
Bring Me a Book Franklin-Valentina Webb
Panache Tent & Event-Amy Price
Mary Kay-Anna Carmichael & Doris Carmichael
Party Rental Company-Shelly James
Dixie Theatre Foundation / Oysterbones
Chamber of Commerce-John Solomon & Samantha Gilbert
Dail's Seafood-Anna Carmichael
Art of Glass - Deb Kircshenbaum
Linda Armstrong
Wefings - Anita Grove
The Gibson Inn
St. George Island Paint Out
Dinner Divas - Mary Stutzman / Bunnie Ison
Eastpoint Medical Center - Doris Carmichael
Fireplace Room Decorated by:
Bonnie Fulmer
Thank you to the Volunteers which include many people. Wayne Thomas for the Sound, Bonnie Fulmer for help with set-up and the Silent Auction. Debbie Flowers, Bud Hayes, Donnie Gay for taking care of the Bar. Fonda Davis and the Staff of Parks & Recreations, The County Commission & the TDC for the wonderful event space to hold the Sampler. The Board of The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and a Special Thank You to Samantha Gilbert & Nancy Hodgson as well as Rose Griffin, Jean Lane & Deb Davis for a great job on your first Chef Sampler with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce. We could not have done it without you. Thank you to everyone who donated to our Silent Auction it was hugely successful.
Eagles Nest
Lovingly called The Eagles Nest.
Stay in the heart of Apalachicola in this 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Unit that sits high above Apalachicola's dining, shopping and gallery districts with a view of the Apalachicola River. Just steps away from nightly
musical entertainment and restaurants. The most breathtaking view of Apalachicola on your own private balcony. Located above "Up The Stairs" one of Apalachicola's premier dining destinations. Within walking distance of the entire downtown including the city marina and waterfront.
Beach to Bay Vacation Properties
Beach to Bay Vacation Properties offers a unique portfolio of vacation rental homes on St. George Island, Florida each with its own personality and charm. Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway or family reunion, we have the perfect accommodations for you! Many of our vacation homes have pools, hot tubs, and welcome family dogs. Our local staff with first hand knowledge of our area and all that it offers, as well as personal knowledge of each of our vacation rental homes, is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vacation rental home for your specific needs. Call us or visit our web site to plan your next St. George Island getaway. We'd be delighted to have you! 850-670-3040 www.bbvpsgi.com
Big Bend Community Based Care
Big Bend Community Based Care provides the highest quality child welfare substance abuse and mental health services to children, adults and their families in 18 counties in the panhandle including Franklin County.
Happy Trails Taxi Service
Over 30 years of public service driving experience, 25 of those years were spent driving for Croom's Transportation and Limousine Services. No travel trips are too short or long, will travel days or nights, early or late. Happy Trails Taxi Service also offers pick ups and drop offs at Airports. A list of references can to offered at customers request. Happy Trails is a local service, will guarantee prompt speedy and respectful services.
Spirit of the River Yoga
Riverfront Therapy Inc. dba Spirit of the River has been blown back to Franklin County from Kathy's former home in Cedar Grove (at the heart of the hurricane damage) and a new office with One Heart Yoga studio at St. Andrew's Marina (just opened two weeks prior to the storm) Regardless of the loss, my rental home on 4th street Houseland has kept me alive both in it's location and it's charm for short term vacations rental. We moved into a lovely home on 7th street with a cute little office next door (a former barber shop) is just the right location for a private practice. Kathy Jansen LMT#MA32542 has maintained Nationally Board Certified for 20 years and holds an Advanced 500 hr. National Yoga certification and an Ayurveda specialist license for Dosha Intakes and Daily routine changes. With all this personal experience on tens of thousands visiting and local clients utilizing the profession of Therapeutic Massage this is a special aspect of our community rarely acknowledged.
Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides sales services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all the major networks. In addition, Sinclair is the leading local news provider in the country, as well as a producer of sports content. Sinclair owns a multicast network, four radio stations and a cable network. Sinclair's broadcast content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. Sinclair, either directly or through its venture subsidiaries, makes equity investments in strategic companies. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986, went public in 1995 and is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol SBGI. Local representative Mary Kelly is located in Tallahassee, Fl.
Spring Break Schedule 2019
Georgia
* Agnes Scott College March 11, 2019
* Emory University March 11, 2019
* Gordon State College March 11, 2019
* Macon State College March 17, 2019
* Mercer University March 4, 2019
* Morehouse College March 11, 2019
* University of Georgia March 11, 2019
* Berry College March 11, 2019
* Clark Atlanta University March 2, 2019
* Georgia Southern University March 18, 2019
* Georgia State University March 18, 2019
Florida
* Ave Maria University March 2, 2019
* Broward College March 4, 2019
* Florida Atlantic University March 4, 2019
* Florida Gulf Coast University March 3, 2019
* Northwood University March 11, 2019
* Saint Petersburg College March 10, 2019
* Stetson University March 4, 2019
* University of Tampa March 10, 2019
* University of Florida March 2, 2019
* College of Central Florida March 18, 2019
* Florida College March 16, 2019
* Florida State University March 9, 2019
* Gulf Coast State College March 18, 2019
* Rollins College March 9, 2019
* University of Central Florida March 9, 2019
* University of Miami March 9, 2019
* University of South Florida March 9, 2019
* University of West Florida March 11, 2019
* Saint Thomas University March 25, 2019
* University of North Florida March 16, 2019
Tallahassee Community College March 18, 2019
Kentucky
* Bellarmine University March 3, 2019
* Northern Kentucky University March 9, 2019
* Thomas More College March 11, 2019
* Union College March 25, 2019
* Campbellsville University March 2, 2019
* Eastern Kentucky University March 9, 2019
* Spalding University March 11, 2019
* University of Louisville March 11, 2019
* Western Kentucky University March 2, 2019
* Morehead State University March 18, 2019
* Sullivan University March 18, 2019
* University of Kentucky March 9, 2019
Alabama
* Troy University March 11, 2019
* Tuskegee University March 2, 2019
* Alabama A&M University March 18, 2019
* Auburn University March 11, 2019
* University of Alabama March 9, 2019
* University of Mobile March 4, 2019
* University of South Alabama March 16, 2019
* Alabama State University March 17, 2019
* Jacksonville State University March 23, 2019
* University of Montevallo March 23, 2019
* University of North Alabama March 25, 2019
* University of West Alabama March 25, 2019
Tennessee
* Austin Peay State University March 25, 2019
* Belmont University March 11, 2019
* Bethel University March 18, 2019
* East Tennessee State University March 11, 2019
* Fisk University March 4, 2019
* Middle Tennessee State University March 4, 2019
* University of Memphis March 4, 2019
* Vanderbilt University March 2, 2019
* Tennessee State University March 4, 2019
* Union University March 23, 2019
* University of Tennessee-Knoxville March 16,
2019 Spring Break K-12 Schedule
Northwest Florida K-12
* Bay County / March 18th - March 22rd
* Calhoun County / March 25th - March 29th
* Escambia County / March 25th - March 29th
* Franklin County / March 18th - March 22nd
* Gulf County / March 18th - March 22nd
* Leon County / March 18th - March 22nd
* Wakulla County / March 18th - March 22nd
K-12 CITY/STATE SCHOOL SYSTEM DATES
* Bibb County, Ga / March 25th- March 29th
* Baldwin County, AL / March 4th - March 6th & April 15th -18th
* Fulton County, Ga / April 1st-5th
* Cobb County, Ga / April 1st-5th
* Dekalb County, Ga / April 1st-5th
* Forsyth County, Ga / April 1st-5th
* Thomasville, Ga / county April 1st- 5th / city April 19th-26th
* Gwenett County, Ga / April 1st- 5th
* Walton County, Ga / April 1st-5th
*Colquitt County, Ga / April 1st-5th
Lee County, Ga / April 1st-5th
|
Bowery Station March Music Schedule
Bowery Station Schedule
Spring is trying to spring, and this week ends with a little more daylight time as Sunday we spring ahead....
The music as always helps to add to the warmth of the season... piping hot live music and spicy staff... here is what we have this week...
Wednesday, March 6 - Matt Gardi hosts as BS Open Mic rolls from 6-8ish. We have been told we will be treated to another performance of magic by the owner of the Chowder House...the Great William the Magnificent, and rumor has it there might be some comedy as well.... as we always welcome all types of performers. As always tips for our Open Mic performers go to support local charities, this week we are raising funds for the Franklin County Humane Society, helping our little furry friends out. This of course is in anticipation of the SGI Brew Fest in April which is becoming a fantastic event that benefits the Humane Society as well.
Thursday, March 7 - Paul Boyle is back in the house, for an afternoon of rock, country and Americana from 3-5:30. Paul brings a fun set list that the crowd loves to sing along too, and creates a warm music appreciation room with every show. Then, folks and fans, Dylan "Ragpicker" Allen is coming in to continue to make Thursdays the New Fridays in Apalachicola at Bowery Station from 6-9pm. This young talent can, and will do it all. As a soloist, he is one of the few that can fill the shoes of a full band with his energy, incredible guitar skills and wide ranging set list that can fit any generation and please any crowd. Dylan always surprises with his contagious energy, and hardly anyone can stop themselves from tapping their feet or getting up and dancing! Dylan has an incredible vocal range and always finds a way to work percussion into his shows in a one man band show that rocks the evening.
Friday, March 8 - Phillip Nelson comes in for an afternoon show from 3-6pm. Phillip is a powerful guitarist with a dynamic voice and a set list that has everyone tapping their toes. He came in for an afternoon show back in February for a debut and knocked 'em out. Then the Frank Jones Band hits the stage for a show from 7-10pm! Frank riffs a mean guitar, backed by serious keys, harp and a rhythm section that puts the feel in everyone to get up and move! Few can light up a Friday night like the Frank Jones Band as their style pleases any generation whether you want to simply tap your feet, or get up and boogie! Their soulful and well written originals seem to appeal to the audience just as much as their funky get down covers.
Saturday, March 9 - Singer/Songwriter Clayton Mathis joins us for an afternoon from 3-6pm. Mathis, with originals which locals have come to love such as "Sad Song" and "Chesapeake Girl," and his newest "Capital Hill" also plays some of your favorite covers from country, rock, and even a touch of gospel and hip hop with a dynamic vocal range and style of his own. Then hold onto your hats as we welcome back Wakulla Rising for a show from 6:30-10pm! Wakulla Rising returns for what is sure to be a roof raising evening of roots swamp, funk and down home rippin' blues and rock from 6:30-10pm. When Susan and the boys get groovin' there is no stopping them, and the crowd responds in turn. It is always a roof raising evening, as this band packed with immense talent offers up a sound no other act can duplicate!
Sunday, March 10 - Cat Braaten comes on in for a great Sunday afternoon and evening from 5-8pm! Cat, being one of the Forgotten Coasts favorite female vocalists balances her shows between her well written and captivating originals and some of your favorite covers. Her powerful vocals over the years are one of the reasons that Bowery Station has evolved in to the performer centric atmosphere that it is today. Come on out for a perfect spring Sunday, and don't forget this Sunday at 2am spring those clocks ahead because you don't want to miss a moment of Cat Braaten!
Thanks again to all of you that come out and support live music at Bowery Station, it is because of you that we are able to get the superior talent level and variety of performers from around the Country to come join us on our stage!
See you at the show!!
Deep Sea and Bay Fishing Basics hosted by Capt. Tim "SGT" Peterson of St George Island
March 6 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Free
Catch the fish of your dreams. Learn the basics of when, where, why, how, and what ways to catch fish in Apalachicola Bay, and Offshore throughout the forgotten coast. You will learn about rods, lines, hooks, leaders, and how to tie knots. Lead by Capt. Tim "SGT" Peterson local charter captian, commercial fisherman, and 15 year veteran of the US Air Force and US Army. He lived on Dog Island for over a year with his family of seven, including a newborn and still maintains a home their and in Apalchicola, FL. Call Capt. Tim "SGT" Peterson for more information about this FREE event (850) 901-7157
March 6th, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm
Hosted by:
Apalachicola Chocolate & Coffee Company
75 Market St, Apalachicola
The Curry's CD Release of "This Side of the Glass"
March 7 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
This is the first show of their tour and we are honored to be part of it! Reserved table seats in Orchestra are $35, Tables seat 6 and you're welcome to purchase an entire Table for $200. All other Mezzanine and Balcony Tickets are general admission $25 in advance, $30 day of show. Call the box office at 850-653-3200. If you're a Curry devotee, you know how important this is and what it means. SOLD OUT
Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days & Parade
March 8 @ 8:00 am - March 10 @ 5:00 pm
The Camp Gordon Johnston (CGJ) Association and WWII Museum celebrates the 24th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days on March 8th - 10thin Carrabelle, FL. A weekend of meaningful events is planned especially to honor our country's remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are invited to Carrabelle for the celebrations.
On Friday, March 8th, from 1:30 to 4:30 pm, Camp Gordon Johnston will be hosting the Veteran Welcome at the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, 1873 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL. All WWII to present day veterans are invited to be greeted at the museum and meet other veterans and visitors. Interviews may be taped for those with stories connected to CGJ Veterans' Training and War time experiences. The public is also welcome to attend.
Continuing on Friday at 6 pm, the Camp Gordon Johnston American Legion Post 82 located in Lanark Village warmly invites all WWII veterans, WWII widows/widowers, non-WWII veterans (with proof of service), active duty military, and members of Post 82 to a Low Country Boil in their honor. The Naked Water Band will be playing music. Each veteran or member is welcome to bring one guest. This event is not open to the general public. For more information, call 850-697-9998.
On Saturday, March 9th, kicking off at 10:45 am, the Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days Parade, which pays tribute to all veterans of all branches of service. This year's community parade should include CGJ Museum vehicles (WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen), more recent military vehicles, JROTC units, color guards, veteran organizations and auxiliary units, and of course, many civic and community floats, decorated golf carts, gorgeous antique cars, and beauty queens of all ages. In addition, the Military Vehicle Preservation Association - First Florida Chapter will be bringing their amazing restored vintage military vehicles to carry veterans in the parade.
Military related groups, community organizations, school groups, and individuals are encouraged to help honor all veterans, past and present, by participating in the parade. To walk or ride in the parade, please sign up by March 6, 2019 at https://www.campgordonjohnston.com/visit/special-events
. Those arriving late or without pre-registering are still welcome to join the parade at the rear of the lineup.
Following the parade, CGJ Museum's historical vehicles, the DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagon, will be on display at the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at 1873 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle. Everyone is invited to see these vehicles up close and personal.
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will be open to all visitors on Saturday from 10 am - 5 pm. Guests are encouraged to come and hear the amazing stories of the region's WWII heroes and see the remarkable collection of WWII artifacts and memorabilia. The new facility is located directly across the street from Carrabelle Beach and overflow and large vehicle parking is available there.
Saturday evening the Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion festivities continue with a special event - the Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Dinner Dance - at the Franklin County Senior Center in Carrabelle. Enjoy a 1940's era dinner and music with actual WWII heroes as well as veterans from more recent times! These men and women have served their country faithfully and honorably, willing to give the "last full measure". It is a privilege and a delight to thank and honor them at this special event. Enjoy the sounds of DJ Greg and Krewe. The suggested donation is just $10 for advance tickets or $15 at the doors (BYOB). Advance ticket purchase is recommended due to limited seating and can be purchased at the Senior Center, 201 NW Ave F, Carrabelle. Doors open at 6pm. Dinner will be served at 7pm. For more information, call 850-697-3760.
Sunday, March 10th, CGJ Museum will be hosting their first Dice Run fundraiser to support the museum. During this fun event, participants will drive to checkpoints, rolling dice at each stop. At the end of the day, participants with the highest and lowest combined rolls win prizes. All types of vehicles (motorcycles, cars, classic cars and trucks) are welcome to participate in this fun activity. Registration will be at the CGJ Museum from 12:00 to 1:30, with the last vehicle due in to the last stop by 4:30 at the CGJ American Legion Post #82, Lanark Village. Ticket cost for this event is $15.00 for the rider/driver and $5.00 for each passenger and includes one dice card and food at the last stop. The day will end with prizes for high and low rollers, door prizes, good food and more. Details will be posted on the Camp Gordon Johnston Facebook page
.
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, March 9h & 23rd 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM. If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Dice Run
March 10 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sunday, March 10th, Camp Gordon Johnston (CGJ) Museum will be hosting their first Dice Run fund raiser to support the museum. During this fun event, participants will drive to checkpoints, rolling dice at each stop. At the end of the day, participants with the highest and lowest combined rolls win prizes. All types of vehicles (motorcycles, cars, classic cars and trucks) are welcome to participate in this fun activity. Registration will be at the CGJ Museum from 12:00 to 1:30, with the last vehicle due in to the last stop by 4:30 at the CGJ American Legion Post #82, Lanark Village. Ticket cost for this event is $15.00 for the rider/driver and $5.00 for each passenger and includes one dice card and food at the last stop. The day will end with prizes for high and low rollers, door prizes, good food and more.
Celtic on the Half-Shell at Cat Pointe Music
March 10 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm $10
Cat Pointe Music prepares for St. Patrick's Day in style with Celtic on the Half-Shell in concert. Get your Irish up and come on over to Cat Pointe and hear this marvelous Celtic trio serve up a full course musical meal of Irish and Celtic songs and stories. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Admission is $10. Don't forget to bring along a "wee deoch an doris" - otherwise known as BYOB! And remember: "Is fearr Gaeilge briste, ná Béarla clíste." (Broken Irish, is better than clever English).
Willy Porter
March 15 @ 7:30 pm
The Gallery at High Cotton, and co-host Cat Braaten, will welcome Milwaukee based singer-songwriter Willy Porter in concert March 15th. This will be an unforgettable evening of music performed in an intimate gallery setting surrounded by the work of artists Jenny Odom, Beth Appleton and guest, Carole Spaulding.
Willy Porter continues on a musical and personal odyssey spanning over two decades, 11 albums, and multiple continents. His journey has been defined by an inquisitive love for humanity and th
e language that describes what we all hold to be true. Porter's songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles, and triumphs of human existence. His live shows are guitar-driven grit, soul, silence and muscle-at times electrifying. In a dynamic unique way, Porter's voice blends and fuses with his fret work.
"If you have never heard of this guy before, you are in for the musical discovery for a lifetime..." and "...he can still play guitar perhaps greater than anyone else on the planet."
Join us on Friday, March 15th, concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
(DOORS OPEN at 6:30 p.m.)
$25 per person
BYOB
Please arrive early, as there will be limited seating.
March 16 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
David Lloyd & Clayton Mathis - Songwriters at The Pointe
March 17 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm $10
David Lloyd & Clayton Mathis: Two marvelously gifted singer/songwriters return to Cat Pointe Music and offer up an unforgettable afternoon of original songs infused with passion and pathos; Songwriters at The Pointe. These songs are personal, for they speak of life and love in all their guises. Don't miss this afternoon of original works by two of the region's finest musical artists. David Lloyd & Clayton Mathis: Songwriters at The Pointe. Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Admission: $10, BYOB allowed and encouraged.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
March 20 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The Full Moon Climbs at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island are held every month and include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl
March 23 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Art. Music. Heritage. Fun.
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl is a free celebration of amazing art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle. This cultural event is a free, multi-venue showcase that will take place at over a dozen unique galleries, museums, shops, restaurants, and spaces. This wonderful community event is sponsored in part by the Carrabelle History Museum, City of Carrabelle Community Redevelopment Agency, Economic Development Team of the Carrabelle Waterfront Partnership, and is free and open to the public.
Be on the lookout for some of your favorite Fishy Fashion characters wandering the streets, representing the spirit of Carrabelle. Visitors will also have an opportunity to lend their talents to the creation of some public art. Music will be heard during the Culture Crawl in some unexpected places. Plus get a chance at winning some wonderful door prizes just for having fun!
Guests may start at any of the participating locations and visit as many as time allows. Event maps showing the official stops will be available and the Gopher Tortoise logo will be displayed in the windows of participating locations. Complimentary refreshments will be available at several venues and visitors have a chance to enter the drawing for some great door prizes.
Sammy Tedder presents "Local Waters: Wild Places"
March 21 @ 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm
The Gallery@High Cotton will host a film night with Sammy Tedder as this creative artist weaves a photographic and musical journey into the North Florida Florida Wilderness. Works by gallery owner artists Jenny Odom and Beth Appleton will exhibit.
With his own magical sound and stunning photography this artist captures the spirit of local treasures found at Alligator Point, in the Apalachicola National Forest, and over local rivers and refuges. Our doors will open at 6:30 pm; please join us to welcome this most special artist musician.
Donations will be accepted and appreciated at the door and then given to the guest artist to help support his artistic pursuit. This event is free and open to the public.
Ken Sizemore - The Old Folkie
March 24 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm $10
Ken Sizemore - The Old Folkie IN CONCERT at Cat Pointe Music
Lovingly known as The Old Folkie, Ken Sizemore has been performing folk and early pop music nationwide for more than 50 years. As a folk singer and guitarist, Ken plays the "classic" folk music of the 50's, 60's and 70's-songs by such artists as Peter, Paul, and Mary, The Kingston Trio, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie, John Denver, Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Simon and Garfunkel, Don McLean, and many others.
While based in Nashville for almost 30 years, Ken performed as a solo artist, as part of the folk duo "Judith and Ken", and with the folk trio "The Folk Revival." He has done thousands of concerts over the years and has played for audiences all throughout the United States. He returns to Nashville several times a year to perform folk music programs and at Folk Festivals. Ken moved to Panama City in 1999, and has continued to perform all over the southeastern US. Ken will be appearing at Cat Pointe Music on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Admission is $10 and, as always, Cat Pointe in BYOB. So bring your favorite beverage, sit back and enjoy a musical time travel with Ken Sizemore - The Old Folkie!
Apalachicola Art & Wine Walk
Saturday, April 6th
Art in all forms will be woven in and around picturesque downtown Apalachicola where artists and musicians will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents from 11:00-6:00 pm. The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 1:00 - 4:00pm . Afterwards area chefs will prepare dishes at their restaurants pared with special wines Call (850) 653-9419 or email execdirector@apalachicolabay.org for more information.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND PAINT OUT
St. George Island Paint Out
April 7 @ 12:00 am - April 13 @ 12:00 am
This event features over 15 plein air artists from Florida, Maine, Maryland, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Alabama as well as an international artist from Russia. The artists can be seen painting on locations throughout the island during the week. Painting workshops are offered daily as well as 4 Meet & Greet the Artists, 2 gallery shows, Lunch with the artists and new this year a special " Starry Night Out Paint Out " featuring the artists painting at night . There will be restaurant and bar specials for the evening . Also new this year is the specialty drink, "Paradise Paint Out Punch" available on the island at participating restaurants and bars. For a complete list and schedule of activities visit the website, or check us out on Facebook.
