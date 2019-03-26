Area 1612 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Wednesday.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
The area has been closed to oyster harvesting since November the 11th because of continued high river levels.
The river has now subsided to below flood stage and the Department of Agriculture says water samples tested from that area has come back clean.
