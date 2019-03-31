Art, Boats and Beer on Tap for April on the Forgotten Coast

|
Apalachicola Hosts Art & Wine Walk April 6
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host its annual Artwalk on April 6 from 11-6 pm. Art in all forms will be woven in and around downtown Apalachicola where artists will show, sell and demonstrate their talents. The festivities are combined with a wine tasting at from 1-4pm. Afterwards area chefs will prepare dishes at their restaurants pared with special wines. Click here for details.
PaddleJam April 5-7
Grab your kayak and head to the coast April 5-7 and join in what organizers hope will be another world-record attempt to gather the largest number of kayaks together in one floating mass to break the current Guiness world record. The three-day Forgotten Coast PaddleJam event is sponsored by the Forgotten Coast Paddle Club. The Guiness World record attempt is just one activity planned as part of the area-wide fund-raising event featuring races, games, raffles, music and food.
Antique Boat & Car Show April 20 in Apalach
Apalachicola will host its annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show on Saturday, April 20. Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Workboats and Runabouts. Fiberglass, Wood and Aluminum as well as Motor Displays Boat building demonstrations will be on Display. Click here for details.
Carrabelle Riverfront Festival April 26-27
Carrabelle will host its 29th annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 26-27. The festival will be held on Marine Street along the riverfront and arts and crafts, seafood, pet parade, live music, maritime exhibits, a fishy fashion show, food booths, a childrens' zone and even a classic car show. Click here for details.
St. George Island BrewFest April 27
The annual SGI Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday April 27. This one day beer tasting festival is designed to promote the appreciation of craft beer all while listening to live music and enjoying great food. The event is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society. This year's event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. Click here for details
St. George Light Full "Pink" Moon Climb April 19
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Wednesday, April 19 from 8-9:30 pm. The April full moon is called the Pink Moon in tribute to wild ground phlox, also called “pinks,” which is one of the earliest widespread flowers to appear in the spring.Light refreshments are served.
Farmers Market April 13, 27 in Apalachicola
This Apalachicola local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. For more info, click here.
FSU Lab Hosts Open House
The FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory will host an open house on Saturday, April 27 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Turkey Point facility east of Carrabelle. Tour the facility and check out the displays.
Bay Area Choral Society Concert April 12The Ilse Newell Concert series will host the Bay Area Choral Society on April 12 at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. Give a warm welcome to our very own area musicians in one of their first performances after the devastation of Hurricane Michael.
The inconcert final event of their calendar year will be held at 4 pm May 5 and will feature the Franklin County Sewhawk band in an outdoor concert in Apalachicola's Lafayette Park. Bring chairs or blankets and your own picnic refreshments. Enjoy this free concert and art displays.
St. George Island Paint-Out April 7-13
St. George Island will be the site of a seven-day plein-air event April 7-13. This event features 15 plein air artists from across the country. The artists will be at locations on the island during the week. Painting workshops will be offered daily as well as receptions and gallery shows.Click here for details.
Plein Air Paint-Out May 3-12
More than 20 nationally acclaimed artists will gather on Florida's Forgotten Coast in early May to participate in the 14th annual Florida's Forgotten Coast Plein Air Invitational, May 3-12. Painters will set up their easels and pull out their brushes to document the landscape and culture of authentic "Old Florida." Click for details.
Apalachicola Home Tour May 3-4
Apalachicola's annual Home and Garden Tour is scheduled for May 3-4 and will feature a variety of homes ranging from century-old houses to charming bungalows and contemporary homes. Homes will be open only on Saturday, May 4, from 10 am - 4 pm.
Rock By The Sea Concert May 8-12 on St. George Island
Rock by the Sea (RBTS), a charity music festival, returns to St. George Island for its annual Spring event for 4-nights of music. Rock by the Sea is a charity music event with proceeds going to assist deserving charities who provide direct services to those in need. The event talented muscians from across the region.
Want More Music?
There are a number of venues across the county that feature a variety of music. You can follow the individual venue schedules atfloridasforgottencoast.com
