Check these out... Explore Northwest Florida E-Newsletter

April 2019
Activities and Events
Boats, Music
& So Much More
In April
2nd Annual Festival of Art
April 1st - Join us for the second annual Festival of Art! Kick-off with breakfast by Havana’s History Museum and Planter’s Exchange and tour the winners of the Murals on Main Street contest. There will be art vendors, live music and food trucks. Downtown Havana
Airstream Urban Rally in Havana
April 4th - 7th - Ninety plus Airstreams will be parked throughout our downtown with their doors open for public viewing. Activities include a Wine Around The Block, a tour of the Smithsonian exhibit, a guest speaker discussing the Airstream history, and live music. Come on out, lets show these guests why we are the Friendliest small town in Florida. www.dosomethingoriginal.com
Forgotten Coast Paddle Jam
April 5th - 7th - Grab your kayak and join in what organizers hope will be another world-record attempt to gather the largest number of kayaks together in one floating mass to break the current Guinness world record. The Guinness World record attempt is just one activity planned as part of the three-day fund-raising event featuring races, games, raffles, music and food. Battery Park, Apalachicola. For more information visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com.
3rd Annual 'Rock the Falls' Music Festival
April 6th - Join in the festivities at Falling Waters State Park, Hwy 77 in Chipley. Enjoy live music by award winning recording artists all set to the backdrop of what has been called the most amazing geological feature in Florida. Visit our arts & craft vendor area, and Kid’s Zone with an inflatable obstacle course, bounce house and pony rides. Some great food and amazing desserts will available. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and experience a day of great music and fun for the whole family! Festival details at www.visitwcfla.com
.
Marianna Spring Festival Jubilee
April 6th - Join us at 2976 Penn Avenue in Marianna and Be Inspired! with a day of Shopping and other activities. We have lots of vendors signed up for your shopping pleasure as well as face painting and pictures with the Easter Bunny. The Market Place will be open and filled with lots of wonderful items from Farm House Décor, Antiques, Boutique Items, Handmade locally crafted items, New items, Vintage, Hand Made Soaps, Pottery and so much more. Several of our vendors have worked together to have “Build a Basket” fill items. Visit the Jackson County TDC website for more information www.visitjacksoncountyfla.com.
Apalachicola Art & Wine Walk
April 6th - Art in all forms will be woven in and around picturesque downtown Apalachicola where artists and musicians will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents from 11:00-6:00 pm. The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 1:00-4:00 pm. Afterwards area chefs will prepare dishes at their restaurants pared with special wines.
Sandestin Wine Festival
April 11th - 14th - Known as the “Kentucky Derby of Wine Festivals" is held at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. The event gets under way with the Official Kickoff Party Thursday night, wine seminars and dinners round out day. Friday, guests can enjoy an elaborate four-course, Gulf Coast seafood menu paired with premium champagnes aboard the Solaris. Saturday’s Grand Tasting will feature hundreds of domestic and international wines and offers excellent eats from local restaurants with the Savor South Walton experience.
"Flea Across Florida" in the Springtime
April 12th - 13th - The Washington County segment of “Flea Across Florida” will be taking over Historic Highway 90 in Chipley and Caryville. People from the surrounding area will come and set up, selling furniture, clothing and everything in between. If you are a bargain hunter or just looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping list, this is the perfect place for you to be. Also, while you are strolling the city streets, stop in our unique downtown shops for even more deals and gift ideas. Get more information about this event at www.visitwcfla.com.
6th Annual Panama City Beach Beer Festival
April 13th - Come join us for Bay County’s longest running Craft Beer festival features over 200 craft beers and ciders. We have some new add-ons this year to include food trucks and the Newby’s Bourbon corner. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to All Things Panama City Beach Outreach, a local 501c3 that was formed after Hurricane Michael to help the Bay community.
Gadsden Reggae and Blues Festival
April 19th - 20th
Featuring Marcia Griffiths, The Abyssinians, and Anthony Q.
Performances by Joey Gilmore, Chubby Carrier & many more.
8701 SALEM ROAD | HAVANA, FL 32353
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
April 25th - 28th - A dazzling roster of dozens of celebrity winemakers,distillers, chefs, brew masters and entertainers converge in South Walton to wine, dine, educate and entertain guests as part of the four-day celebration of wine. Throughout the Town Center of Grand Boulevard, attendees enjoy such attractions as Spirits Row, Rosé All Day Garden, Savor South Walton Culinary Village, Nosh Pavilions, Tasting Seminars, Craft Beer & Spirits Jam, live entertainment and more than 800 wines poured by knowledgeable wine industry insiders. Festival details atwww.visitsouthwalton,com.
Seabreeze Jazz Festival on Panama City Beach
April 25th - 28th - Named a “Top 10 Jazz Festival in the USA” by JazzIZ Magazine and recently nominated as “Best Jazz Festival” at the Oasis Smooth Jazz Awards, the Seabreeze Jazz Festival in Panama City Beach combines the top national smooth jazz artists with a full weekend of fun, sun, great beaches, and good times.
Join us for one of the south’s premier spring events!
29th Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival
April 26th - 27th - You are invited to explore the legends, lyrics and wonders of our community. This local maritime festival, celebrated along the Carrabelle River on Marine Street, will host live entertainment, regional and local arts and crafts, seafood and festive treats, local history museums, watering holes, shops and galleries, pirate adventures for folks of all ages, and the 13th Annual Fishy Fashion Show.
SandJam on Panama City Beach
April 26th - 28th - We will be setting our stages on the beautiful sugar white sands p Panama City Beach; giving the most stunning backdrop to a Spring festival. Come for the music, stay for the beaches, and make memories to last a lifetime with those closest to you!
St George Island Brewfest
April 27th - A one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. This 4th year event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. Beers, beaches, and bettering the lives of animals. What’s not to love? All Brewfest attendees must be 21+ including designated drivers. Children and adults under 21 years of age are not permitted at this event.
