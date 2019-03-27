Duke Energy is going to start removing and pruning trees along a 60 mile transmission power line corridor from Crawfordville to Port St. Joe.
Duke Energy says the work will help provide safe and reliable electrical service as trees are the number one cause of power outages.
It will also help to minimize outages during storms and reduces restoration time following storm-related damage.
The pruning and tree removal will be performed by qualified line clearance arborist and supervised by a licensed arborist.
Affected landowners will be notified prior to work commencing on their property.
This work is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment