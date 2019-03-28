Forestry officials are urging residents across Northwest Florida to be careful with any outdoor burning.

Recent cold fronts brought cooler temperatures, higher winds and lower humidity into the area and that combination can dry vegetation out very quickly and allow fire to spread despite the fact we have had rain recently.
Firefighters from the Florida Forest Service have responded to 25 wildfires this month so far in this area, 19 in the past seven days.
Spring often is a great time to get the yard in shape and that leads people to pile and burn limbs, brush and other materials.
To minimize the wildfire risk, officials are asking residents and visitors to do their part, including: Never leave any fire unattended.
Report any suspicious fire by calling 911.
Do not burn yard waste during dry, windy conditions, and do not toss cigarettes or other lighted materials out of car windows.
Moreover, homeowners are reminded to clear leaves and pine needles from their roof and gutters, remove dead vegetation from around the home and trim trees and limbs within 15 foot of a chimney.
To see the locations of all active wildfires in Florida, the public can download the “FLBurnTools” app in Apple’s App Store or on Google Play.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment