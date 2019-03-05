FWC Job Announcement: FWRI #77907016, OPS Fish & Wildlife Technician (Fisheries Dependent Monitoring, Franklin,Wakulla, Gulf, Bay Counties)

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
OPS Fish & Wildlife Technician - 77907016
Date: Mar 1, 2019
Location: EASTPOINT, FL, US, 32328
Requisition No: 55483
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
Working Title: OPS Fish & Wildlife Technician - 77907016
Position Number: 77907016
Salary: $13.50/hour
Posting Closing Date: 03/09/2019
Open Competitive OPS Job AnnouncementFish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI)
SECTION: Marine Fisheries Research/Fisheries Dependent Monitoring
LOCATION: Franklin, Wakulla, Gulf & Bay counties
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Conduct recreational angler surveys at boat docks, public boat ramps, fishing piers and other fishing sites; identify species, measure, and weigh recreational catches; collect samples from marine fish for stock assessments and genetic analysis; prepare and deliver data in a timely manner. The qualified applicant would be home-based in Apalachicola. The position requires frequent day-time travel throughout Franklin, Wakulla, Gulf and Bay Counties, with occasional opportunities to travel to other regions of Florida as needed. This position will be at least 30 hours per week. To learn more about the project we are hiring for, visit: http://myfwc.com/research/
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
Two years of post-high school experience in wildlife, fisheries, environmental, ecological or related agriculture or construction. Vocational training or college, as described below, may substitute on a year-for-year basis for the required experience, or
An associate of science degree from an accredited college in the field of wildlife, fisheries, environmental, ecological or agriculture studies and one year of wildlife, fisheries, environmental, ecological or related agricultural or construction experience, or
An associate of arts or science degree from an accredited college and two years of wildlife, fisheries, environmental or related agricultural or construction experience, or
Sixty (60) semester hours at an accredited college or university which include 21 semester hours in wildlife, fisheries, environmental, ecological, biological or agricultural studies may substitute for the required college.
Valid Driver License
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:
Knowledge of fish morphology, identification of marine fishes to species, statistical survey sampling methods, data collection, and data entry. Ability to communicate with the public effectively and with diplomacy; to work effectively as part of a team and with minimum supervision; to gather, maintain, and analyze data; maintain field sampling equipment; establish and maintain effective working relationships; work on the water and in adverse conditions; think logically and apply problem-solving techniques; effectively communicate verbally and in writing; operate a personal computer; and maintain frequent contact with field staff and supervisors; maintain a valid driver’s license. Ability to work flexible schedule, to include weekends and holidays.
WHAT IS OPS EMPLOYMENT? Other Personal Services (OPS) temporary employer/employee relationship used solely for accomplishing short term or intermittent tasks. OPS employees do not fill established positions and may not be assigned the duties of any vacant authorized position. OPS employees are at-will employees and are subject to actions such as pay changes, changes to work assignment and terminations at the pleasure of the agency head or designee.
WHAT BENEFITS ARE APPLICABLE TO OPS EMPLOYEES?
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
