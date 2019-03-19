Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Hundreds of rib lovers flocked to Vrooman Park in Eastpoint on Saturday to help raise money for the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department held its 18th annual rib cook-off this weekend – its the fire department's biggest fund-raiser of the year.
The Bayshore Porkers team from St. George Island took top honors and a 1000 dollar prize in the cooking contest.
2nd place went to Richard Wade. and 3rd place went to the 10-4 BBQ team.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce 10-4 BBQ team came in third and also received the People’s choice award by raising the most money for the fire department.
They raised 675 dollars during the event.
The Pit Boys won the best display.
This was another great year for the event.
The fire department sold out of food and the silent auction raised thousands of dollars.
The annual rib cook-off helps fund the fire department’s budget.
The fire department is still tallying the full amount raised and expects to have the totals later this week.
