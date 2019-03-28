Local oystermen will have to have their oysters into the dealers earlier starting on April the 2nd.
Federal rules require that during warmer months of the year oysters have to be refrigerated within a few hours of harvest to protect consumers from vibrio vulnificus, a naturally occuring organism that thrives in warmer waters.
Vibrio vulnificus is an organism which is often found in raw oysters, especially during warmer months, but also occurs naturally in Gulf of Mexico waters.
Most people are not affected by vibrio, but there are certain at-risk groups which should not eat raw oysters at any time of the year.
Those groups include heavy drinkers and people with certain health conditions such as liver disease, diabetes, cancer, or stomach disorders or any illness or treatment that weakens the immune system.
For at-risk individuals vibrio vulnificus can be fatal.
Beginning April the 2nd, oystermen will have to have their oysters in a cooler at a certified dealer no later than 11 AM.
If the dealer has a rapid cooling system the oysters don't have to be delivered until 1pm, and if the oysterman has a cooling system on the boat they can stay out until 3 PM.
From May through September, all oysters have to be at a rapid cooling system no later than 11 AM.
