Rock By The Sea Musical Festival Finds New Home For 2019

March 21, 2019
Rock By The Sea Musical Festival Finds New Home For 2019Doc Myers Pub and Sports Bar will Host the 2019 Music Festival
St. George Island, FL. - The thirteenth Spring Rock by the Sea (RBTS) event will be held for the very first time at Doc Myer’s Pub and Sports Bar on St. George Island. Due to damage sustained during Hurricane Michael, Harry A’s Bar and Restaurant, the home of Rock by the Sea since 2007, will not be ready to host the 300-plus attendees coming to Franklin County this May. Patrick Kelly, Manager of Harry A’s, helped RBTS to secure the temporary home of this year’s annual music festival. Doc Myers and wife, Loula, have enthusiastically agreed to welcome not only the 30 musical acts to perform from Wednesday, May 8th through Sunday, May 12th, but many of the Harry A’s staff that RBTS has come to depend upon all weekend as well.
“It is my pleasure to be the boots on the ground for RBTS’s team with Doc Myer’s Pub to prepare for May,” said Harry A’s manager, Patrick Kelly. “My team will be ready, willing and able to serve as we have for so many years.”
“Rock By The Sea has a positive impact on everyone on St. George Island,” said Doc Myer, owner of Doc Myer’s Pub and Sports Bar. “When we found out about the challenges with the venue this year, we jumped at the opportunity to host. Hurricane Michael has affected everyone here and if we can help return some normalcy to our community, we are happy to help.”
We are looking at this as one of the few silver linings from Hurricane Michael,” said Beth Gosnell, President of Rock by the Sea. “Being able to work with Doc’s and Harry A’s will allow Rock by the Sea an opportunity to grow in the future. The storm has certainly created challenges for Harry A’s and to a much lesser degree, RBTS. We are grateful for all of the cooperation between all of our business partners on the Island who are teaming up to make sure this year’s festival is a great success. The atmosphere at Doc’s fits our vibe and we are thrilled with this year’s line-up. The sun is shining now and we have a lot of work to do before May.”
Rock By The Sea will take place Wednesday, May 8 through Sunday, May 12 with performances by many of our RBTS alumni like The Alternate, Routes, Amy Gerhartz, Brian Fechino, and The Currys and some amazing new talent including, The New Respects, Dan Terri B., and American Idol winner, Nick Fradiani, among many more.
In addition to the music festival, Rock by the Sea just released its first non-Christmas record, WRITE BY THE SEA, Vol. 1, and all the of the artists that contributed to the album will be on hand for a performance Wednesday, May 8th and will be followed by the Tallahassee based band, The Brown Goose.
