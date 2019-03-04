Small crowds but big fun at 2019 Chili Cookoff an St. George Island

Rainy weather brought kept the crowds from St. George Island last weekend but it still managed to be a fun and successful 37th Charity Chili Cook-off and Auction.
Three Sheets to the wind chili out of Helen, Georgia took first place in the professional chili cook-off, earning a 500 dollar cash prize and the opportunity to compete for 25 thousand dollars at the National chili cook-off.
They gave their 500 dollar winnings back to the fire department.
2nd place and 300 dollars went to Red Hot chili Peppers out of Panama City – that was their second 2nd place win in a row.
Third place and 200 dollars went to Over the limit chili from St. George Island who also returned their winnings to the fire department.
There was also a salsa competition – all three places were won by the Spice Boys from St. Louis.
The crock pot chili winner this year was JG Carver of Vestavia, Alabama.
The Tallahassee and Forgotten Coast Parrotheads joined forces to win the showmanship and best booth awards.
The St. George Island Fire Department is still totaling the amount raised over the weekend and expect to release figures later this month.
All of the money raised on Saturday helps fund the St. George Island Fire Department and first responders unit – it makes up about half of their budget.
