Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.
Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
The area is being closed because of high river levels.
The Apalachicola River at Blountstown crested at 19.3 feet on Wednesday.
Flood stage is 15 feet.
It does take a few days for the flood waters to move down river to the Apalachicola Bay.
Once river levels fall, state officials will take water samples from the area and reopen when the water quality allows.
