For immediate release: April 4, 2019Media contact: Amanda Nalley, 850-404-6100 or Amanda.Nalley@MyFWC.com
Catch a Florida Memory’s red-hot summer giveaways are packing some serious heat!
Triple Threat Club angler Melissa Rodriguez shows off her Reel-Big Snook.Warmer weather got you dreaming of spending more time on the water? Catch a Florida Memory has partnered withMount This! Fish Company to kick off the season with even more reasons to wet a line.
Whether you like exploring Florida’s diverse fish species by adding to your Saltwater Fish Life List, chasing the big one to qualify for a Saltwater Reel Big Fish or accepting the challenge to catch three specific fish in 24 hours for a Saltwater Grand Slam, there are plenty of chances for you to take home a prize!
We’re getting things warmed up June 7 with an exclusive raffle for our Triple Threat Club members. Win a custom fish mount up to 48 inches and a knotless, rubber-coated landing net from EGO Fishing. Submit to all three Catch a Florida Memory programs by May 31 to qualify.
Things are heating up even more with giveaways of custom fish mounts for anglers who submit catches by July 31 and are the:
Participate today by visiting CatchaFloridaMemory.com. Anglers do not have to harvest their fish to be eligible for prizes and are encouraged to use proper fish handling techniques. Questions? ContactAnglerRecogntion@MyFWC.com or 850-487-0554.
Triple Threat Club angler John Georgiades with a mutton snapper from his Family Grand Slam.
