Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Catch a Florida Memory’s red-hot summer giveaways are packing some serious heat!

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
For immediate release: April 4, 2019Media contact: Amanda Nalley, 850-404-6100 or Amanda.Nalley@MyFWC.com 


Catch a Florida Memory’s red-hot summer giveaways are packing some serious heat!
Rodriguez
Triple Threat Club angler Melissa Rodriguez shows off her Reel-Big Snook.
Warmer weather got you dreaming of spending more time on the water? Catch a Florida Memory has partnered withMount This! Fish Company to kick off the season with even more reasons to wet a line.
Whether you like exploring Florida’s diverse fish species by adding to your Saltwater Fish Life List, chasing the big one to qualify for a Saltwater Reel Big Fish or accepting the challenge to catch three specific fish in 24 hours for a Saltwater Grand Slam, there are plenty of chances for you to take home a prize!
We’re getting things warmed up June 7 with an exclusive raffle for our Triple Threat Club members. Win a custom fish mount up to 48 inches and a knotless, rubber-coated landing net from EGO Fishing. Submit to all three Catch a Florida Memory programs by May 31 to qualify.
Things are heating up even more with giveaways of custom fish mounts for anglers who submit catches by July 31 and are the:
  • First angler to qualify for the Saltwater Fish Life List 50-Fish Club – Could you be the first to 50? 
  • First angler to qualify for the Reefs and Rubble Grand Slam – This final vacant Grand Slam category consists of a gag, gray triggerfish and black sea bass all caught in a 24-hour period. 
  • Angler with the Reel Big Fish that most exceeds its qualifying length – We’ve lowered the qualifying lengths for African pompano, bluefish, ladyfish and permit to give anglers more opportunities to win. 
Will you beat the heat and take home one of these great prizes? See how you and other anglers are doing by following the Catch a Florida Memory Facebook page, Facebook.com/CatchaFLMemory.
Participate today by visiting CatchaFloridaMemory.com. Anglers do not have to harvest their fish to be eligible for prizes and are encouraged to use proper fish handling techniques. Questions? ContactAnglerRecogntion@MyFWC.com or 850-487-0554.
georgiades
Triple Threat Club angler John Georgiades with a mutton snapper from his Family Grand Slam.
Bookmark and Share
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Logo
QUESTIONS? Contact the FWC
STAY CONNECTED:Visit us on Facebook Visit us on Twitter instagram logo Visit us on Flickr youtube logo pinterest logo Sign up for email updates


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment