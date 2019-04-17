Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: April 19-21

CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112
Northwest Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State ParkFriday, April 19: Celebrate Earth Day at Maclay with a free yoga class, live music, food trucks, ranger-led nature hikes, garden tours and more.
CentralDade Battlefield Historic State ParkSaturday, April 20: Hop to it! Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting its annual Eggs in the Park Easter egg hunt.
Southeast
Bahia Honda State Park
Saturday, April 20: Learn how to repurpose everyday household items by turning them into works of art at the park's Earth Day Celebration.
Southwest Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs State ParkSaturday, April 20: Be sure to bring your Easter basket as you search for egg-citing prizes during the Spring EGG-stravaganza.
Northeast
Gilchrist Blue State ParkSaturday, April 20: Spend the day with friends and family cleaning up the park and springs during the Spring Clean Up for Earth Day.
South
Oscar Scherer State ParkSunday, April 20: Explore the wonders of the park on a Guided Tram Tour. You might even see a Florida scrub jay or gopher tortoise along the way!
