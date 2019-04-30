FWC Research Bulletin - April Update - The monthly newsletter of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Gulf Reef Fish Survey Methods Receive National Certification
FWRI is excited to announce that methods used in the agency’s Gulf Reef Fish Survey data collection program have been officially certified by NOAA Fisheries.
This is a big milestone for the FWC and will help us continue to achieve our agency priority of improving recreational data for several important reef fish species including red snapper and gag grouper.
For the past several years, FWC has worked collaboratively with NOAA Fisheries’ Marine Recreational Information Program (MRIP), regional partners and academic experts from across the country to develop the new survey methods. The success of this effort is due in large part to the many anglers who participate in the survey.
NOAA certification means the Gulf Reef Fish Survey estimates are eligible for use in stock assessments. The goal of the Gulf Reef Fish Survey is to improve recreational data for reef fish species. Sign up for this important program and learn more about the science behind the survey.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
Social Media Corner
YouTube:
Over 3,000 genetically unique staghorn corals reared at the Florida Aquarium were introduced back into the ocean near the Keys in a multi-agency effort.
Flickr:
The endangered snail kite has been seen for the first time in 98 years nesting in Alachua County, on Payne's Prairie! FWC biologists assisted with a survey of snail kites and collected vital information on nests and nestlings.
Facebook:
FWC biologists from our southwest field lab along with local partners responded to an 8ft adult male manatee stranded in a ditch in Fort Myers this month. The manatee was successfully released after an evaluation.
Instagram Favorite
This spotted turtle hatchling was found in Florida by one of our landowner partners. Due to the cryptic nature of these animals, “spotting” a baby spotted turtle is truly a rare find. FWC biologists are in the final season of a multi-state spotted turtle project. Along with our partners at the Orianne Society, we continue to survey historic and potential habitat throughout the state. This information will provide insight to the species’ life history and current distribution in Florida. Please send your sightings to: spotted.turtle@myfwc.com
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidance
to protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
