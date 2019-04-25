Governor Ron DeSantis has asked the federal government to increase the federal cost share from 75 percent to 90 percent for the remainder of Hurricane Michael recovery.
The request follows the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s announcement that Hurricane Michael has been upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane – only the fourth Category 5 storm to ever impact the United States and the first to impact Florida as a Category 5 since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
The President has the authority to issue a waiver and increase the federal cost share for hurricane recovery from the standard 75 percent to 90 percent prior to costs reaching the 90 percent threshold.
With the recent upgrade of Hurricane Michael to a Category 5, as well as the tremendous amount of debris removal performed since the storm’s impact, the state estimates that this threshold will be met in the future.
The change in the federal cost share would save the state and Northwest Florida communities hundreds of millions of dollars.
