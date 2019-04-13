Partnering with Franklin County Emergency Management

Franklin County Emergency Management’s Mission is to minimize loss of life, personal injury, damage to property or the environment caused by natural or man-made disasters that affect the community.
With Hurricane Season quickly approaching, we would like to accomplish that mission by partnering with you. We are asking businesses/organizations throughout Franklin County for assistance by adding a link to Franklin County Emergency Management to your website.
By adding our link to your website, this will allow your customers/members of the community quick and easy access to important information regarding disasters including Alerts, Programs, Resources, Frequently Asked Questions, Evacuations, and more.
The link to our website is https://www.
franklinemergencymanagement. com/.
We would like to show our appreciation by posting a “Thank You” on our Facebook page with a link to your website, so once you have added our FCEM link to your website, please send me an email to let me know. Please feel free to share this email so that together, we can help our community stay informed in the event of disasters.
If You have any questions please feel free to contact me.
Jennifer Daniels, FPEM
Special Needs Coordinator/Office Administrator
Franklin County Emergency Management
850-653-8977 x 102
850-653-5608 Cell
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment