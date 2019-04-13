Request for Proposals for FY 2019 National Coastal Resilience Fund

On April 3, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, in partnership with NOAA, released a request for proposals under the FY 2019 National Coastal Resilience Fund. The request is for projects that restore, increase, and strengthen natural infrastructure — the landscapes that help absorb the impacts of storms and floods — to ultimately protect coastal communities and enhance fish and wildlife habitat.
In 2018, the fund provided $28.9 million for the restoration or expansion of natural features such as coastal marshes and wetlands, dune and beach systems, oyster and coral reefs, mangroves, coastal forests, coastal rivers, and barrier islands.
In 2019, pre-proposals are due May 20 and full proposals are due July 22. The complete request for proposals can be found at http://www.nfwf.org/
coastalresilience/Pages/ 2019rfp.aspx. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation is holding a pre-proposal webinar on Thursday, April 11, 1-2pm ET. Registration information can be found on the link above.
If you have any questions, please contact Laura.Petes@noaa.gov or Adam.Stein@noaa.gov
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment