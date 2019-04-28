CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park
to Host Public Meeting
~The public is invited to provide comments on the unit management plan~
WHAT: Public Meeting
WHEN: Tuesday, April 30, 2019
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Centennial Building
2201 Centennial Drive
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
DEP's Florida Park Service is in the process of hurricane recovery management efforts for T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park. Citizens are invited to attend a public meeting. It will provide an agency update to the Jan. 15, 2019, public meeting regarding the park conditions and recovery efforts post-hurricane, and it will be an opportunity for the public to provide their comments. The Jan. 15, 2019, public meeting documents are available for review on the Park Planning Public Participation Schedule
.
Oral and written comments will be taken at this public meeting. Participants and any other interested parties will also be able to submit additional written comments to the Division of Recreation and Parks, Office of Park Planning at FLStateParkPlanning@floridadep.gov
.
For optimal consideration, please submit written comments by May 14, 2019.
Pursuant to the provisions of the American Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours before the meeting by emailing Mark.Knapke@floridadep.gov
or calling 850-227-1327. If you have a hearing or speech impairment, please contact the agency by using the Florida Relay Service, 800-955- 8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (voice).
No comments:
Post a Comment