The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will offer a workshop on the famous oysters of the Apalachicola Bay on Thursday.
The workshop, called oysters 101, will cover the role that oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay, what makes the bay so ideal for growing oysters, what gives the oysters their distinct flavor, and how oyster bars benefit the ecosystem.
After spending some time in the classroom, participants will then get the chance to walk along an oyster bar and observe its inhabitants under a microscope.
The class will be held at the Research Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint from 1 till 4.
It does cost 25 dollars per person.
You can register on-line at https://anerroysters101.eventbrite.com
You can also get more information by calling Anita Grove at 670-7708.
