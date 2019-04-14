The Department of Agriculture will close oyster harvesting area 1612 at sunset Sunday.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
The area is being closed because of high river levels caused by recent rains.
The River level at Blountstown went above 13 feet on Friday and that water is now moving into the Apalachicola Bay.
The river level crested at 14.6 feet on Sunday.
The area will be reopened when sampling shows the water quality is acceptable for harvesting.
No comments:
Post a Comment