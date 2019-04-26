The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold its ninth annual Outdoor Experience at the Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center in Jefferson County on Saturday.
The Outdoor Experience is for all ages.
The Outdoor Experience provides a safe environment, expert instruction, and gear and tackle so attendees of all ages can try activities such as archery, fishing and shooting sports stations.
There are also marine touch-tanks and hay rides.
Plus, attendees can watch nationally-known exhibition shooter Patrick Flanigan demonstrate his shotgun skills. .
The event is Saturday from 10 till 3, it is free.
The Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center is in Jefferson County on U.S. 19 just north of U.S. 27.
