Wakulla County will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House for the new Fire Rescue Station on Trice Lane on Saturday, April 6th.
The 13,600 square foot building features 7 offices, 7 bedrooms, a conference/training room, and 4 truck bays that can accommodate up to 10 vehicles.
Wakulla County Fire Rescue operates with 36 full-time staff and 14 part-time staff who provide Advanced Life Support and fire suppression services in Wakulla County.
There are also 25 volunteer fire fighters who respond on an as needed basis.
Wakulla County first approved the construction of the new facility in 2017.
The Ceremony will be held on April the 6th at 10:00a.m..
