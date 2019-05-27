A Carrabelle police officer finished his last shift with the city police by saving the life of a visitor from Alabama.
Just after 1:30 Saturday morning Officer Brice Carlson was dispatched to Carrabelle Beach to check on a fisherman who had left to go wade fishing at 8pm and had not returned.
The fisherman was identified as 54 year old Joseph Hightower of Salem, Alabama.
Officer Carlson found the man’s fishing cart on the east end of the beach.
He also found footprints leading out into the water, but found no footprints coming back onto the shore.
Officer Carlson took his personal vessel and along with City Police Chief Gary Hunnings began searching for the missing fisherman.
They located Hightower about 800 yards off the shoreline at about 4 in the morning.
He was clinging to a small crab trap buoy and was struggling to keep his head above water.
Though tired and severely fatigued, Hightower was otherwise unharmed.
Mr. Hightower said that he had waded out to fish and was caught off guard by the quickly rising tide just after sunset.
Despite his efforts, he was unable to return to shore and after losing his footing was swept out by the current.
Hightower had been treading water and clinging to the buoy for nearly 8 hours before being rescued.
Mr. Hightower said that he and his family have decided to name the buoy “Wilson”.
This buoy was given to Mr. Hightower by Officer Carlson as a keepsake.
Officer Carlson has been employed with the Carrabelle Police Department since 2017; Friday was his last shift with the Department.
The Carrabelle Police Department said this act of heroism has earned Officer Carlson the Life Saving Commendation Award.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment