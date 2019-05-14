BBB Scam Alert – ‘One Ring’ Phone Scam

Pensacola, Fla. (May 14, 2019) Your BBB is cautioning consumers about the ‘One Ring’ phone scam that is ‘calling’ again.
As with most other types of scams, this one is not new. Consumers have been reporting that they receive numbers calls, usually late into the night, where the phone will ring only one or two times, then the call stops.
If you receive calls from a number that is unknown to you, please do not call the number back. This round of calls seem to be generating from Sierra Leone, West Africa and Spain with area code 232 however the number may look ‘local’ with familiar area codes.
Calling back these supposedly calls made by ‘local’ numbers, you may be calling international or you may call the local exchange, only to be put on hold and transferred to an international number. All the while, you are incurring long distance phone charges.
How to avoid this scam
- Don't answer or return any calls from numbers you don't recognize.
- Before calling unfamiliar numbers, check to see if the area code is international.
- If you do not make international calls, ask your phone company to block outgoing international calls on your line.
- Always be cautious, even if a number appears authentic.
If you have received these calls or have been a victim of another scam, please report the number and other information on our BBB Scam Tracker.
