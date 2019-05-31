Community Foundation of North Florida Surveys Nonprofit Needs in Hurricane Michael-Impacted Areas for Grant Opportunity

TALLAHASSEE – The Community Foundation of North Florida, a nonprofit public charity that promotes and facilitates long-term charitable giving across the Big Bend, is currently surveying nonprofits in Hurricane Michael-impacted counties to determine their needs for possible grant opportunities from the more than $500,000 contributed to the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.
The Foundation serves an 11-county area in North Florida: Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties. The Foundation is asking for any nonprofits impacted by Hurricane Michael or serving residents impacted by Hurricane Michael to fill out this brief survey on their remaining needs.
"We have seen the devastation across the Panhandle after Hurricane Michael, and we know there are many needs still remaining," said Joy Watkins, Foundation President & CEO. "We will use these survey results to understand the gaps in support that nonprofits across our counties have with the goal of providing some impactful funding opportunities to help them meet their needs."
When Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle, the Community Foundation of North Florida activated its Disaster Relief Fund. The Community Foundation plans to partner with other nonprofits in the 11-county area to support long-term recovery efforts. Contributions to the fund are exclusively designated for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.
The Community Foundation of North Florida, founded in 1997, helps individuals and families with their charitable giving, assists local nonprofit organizations by providing grants and building endowments, and serves as a resource for professional advisers to assist clients with charitable giving.
No comments:
Post a Comment