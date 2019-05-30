FDLE arrests Apalachicola man for child pornography

May 29, 2019
APALACHICOLA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Adrian Michael Brush, 46, of Apalachicola on 12 counts of possession of child pornography.
The investigation began after FDLE received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a device from Brush’s residence was used to access and view files depicting children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual conduct. The investigation shows the device belonged to Brush and contained images of child pornography involving children who appear to be under the age of 5.
Brush was arrested May 24, 2019 and booked into the Franklin County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.
For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.
The investigation began after FDLE received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a device from Brush’s residence was used to access and view files depicting children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual conduct. The investigation shows the device belonged to Brush and contained images of child pornography involving children who appear to be under the age of 5.
Brush was arrested May 24, 2019 and booked into the Franklin County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.
For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment