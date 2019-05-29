FEMA has approved over 1.2 million dollars to help 14 eligible applicants with reimbursement for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.
The payments include over 71 thousand dollars for the City of Port St. Joe for repairs to Centennial Building and its components including the restrooms, cook shed and pavilion and repairs to the Washington Gymnasium, athletic complex and grounds.
There is also about 11 thousand dollars for Gulf County to replace IT switches in public buildings countywide
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office will also receive about 7500 dollars for management costs
To date, FEMA has obligated a total of more than $169.3 million in federal funding for Public Assistance projects related to Hurricane Michael in Florida.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment