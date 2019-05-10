Franklin County commissioners have agreed to survey the dune walkovers around the county to make sure they are safe to use.
The issue was raised by Martha Lynn of Apalachicola who broke her ankle in March while using the dune walkover on 10th street on St. George Island.
She said the cause of her accident was that the ramp at the end of the walkover was too steep.
Since then she has surveyed three other walkovers and found that they were also either too steep or are otherwise dangerous to use.
Many of the walkovers in the county had to be rebuilt after hurricane Michael.
They were rebuilt to the same specifications as they were before the storm because the county didn't have the needed state permits to build them differently .
The problem is the storm reconfigured the profile of the beach so the rebuilt walkovers are steeper than they were before the storm
County RESTORE coordinator Alan Pierce said the county has a few options including seeking state permits to let the walkovers reach further onto the beach, or possibly lowering the walkovers.
The County commission has not yet decided how best to move forward but did agree to have the county parks and rec department survey all of the walkovers in the county and come up with a proposal for the commission to consider.
