FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

BELLA is a gorgeous 4 year old dog. She had a rough start in life but has maintained her sweet nature. She is strong and smart and just beautiful to look at. It's time for her to know what a loving family and home feels like. Are you able to provide her that?
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
